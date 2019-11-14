Wonderfilm States No Talks Or Relationship With Archer Entertainment Media Communications, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Wonderfilm Media Corporation ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") (OTCQB: WDRFF) (TSXV: WNDR) a producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television with international appeal, states that it has had no talks with Archer Entertainment Media Communications, Inc. (“Archer”). Wonderfilm also states that it has no relationship with Archer, and it has never had a relationship with Archer.



Wonderfilm has become aware of a publication dated November 7, 2019 that purportedly states that Wonderfilm is in talks to form an alliance with Archer. This is not true, and Wonderfilm disclaims any talks and any relationship with Archer.

Wonderfilm requests that readers disregard and ignore any references to Wonderfilm having talks with Archer or with Wonderfilm having any other actual or potential relationship with Archer. Wonderfilm is sending a cease and desist letter to Archer regarding Archer’s references to Wonderfilm.

Information about Wonderfilm can be accessed at Wonderfilm’s website referred to in the paragraph immediately below.

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (OTCQB: WDRFF) (TSXV: WNDR) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company’s core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Wonderfilm.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“Exchange”) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm’s control and Wonderfilm’s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such statements reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company’s documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com .

Wonderfilm Contact:

Kirk Shaw, CEO

Email: info@wonderfilm.com

Phone: 1-604-638-4890

www.wonderfilm.com

or

PCG Advisory

Kirin Smith, President

Phone: ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Phone: (646) 863-6519



Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.