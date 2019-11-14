Greystone Expands Lending Capabilities with Addition of Scott Chisholm

Chisholm Will Leverage Greystone’s Market-Leading Lending Programs with Offerings in the Industrial, Office, Retail and Hospitality Sectors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has added Scott Chisholm as Head of Commercial and Business Development for its lending platform. Mr. Chisholm is based in Greystone’s New York office.



In this newly created role, Mr. Chisholm will expand Greystone’s capital solutions reach within asset classes such as industrial, office, hospitality, and retail, complementing the firm’s leading multifamily and healthcare lending platforms. With CMBS, bridge, mezzanine, and proprietary lending capabilities, Greystone is now poised to offer commercial real estate investors a range of solutions for their capital needs.

Mr. Chisholm joins Greystone from Ackman Ziff, where he served as Senior Managing Director specializing in commercial real estate debt and equity. Before joining Ackman-Ziff, Mr. Chisholm built and managed commercial mortgage businesses at leading financial institutions including Redwood Trust, Prudential, and JP Morgan (Chase).

“Building upon Greystone’s leadership positions in the multifamily and healthcare sectors, the addition of Scott to our team enables us to expand our reach within commercial asset classes, such as industrial, which is seeing significant investment and growth today,” said Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO, Greystone. “Scott’s expertise and knowledge will enable us to offer an ever-expansive range of options for commercial real estate investors.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .



PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



