ForgeRock and Forrester to Host Webinar on Zero Trust - November 21

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced an upcoming webinar with Andras Cser of Forrester Research on Zero Trust.

“Zero Trust Strategies: Security Starts When Authentication Ends”

Date: November 21, 2019 - 9am PT/12pm ET, available on-demand afterward

Presenters: Andras Cser, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester Research, and Simon Moffatt, director of product management, ForgeRock

The core principle of Zero Trust is in its name: never trust, always verify. What enforces a Zero Trust model? You need to know who and or what is asking for access to applications or services. You need to be sure that users are doing what you expect them to be doing, from a location you would expect them to be in and you want them to only be doing what you think they should be doing. That’s why Zero Trust needs an effective Identity and Access Management (IAM) Platform.

Join Forrester and ForgeRock to learn why and how IAM is the backbone to any Zero Trust strategy. You will learn how to:

1. Plan for and establish a Zero Trust framework

2. Collect new digital signals to improve security including non-identity context during login 3. How to include event-driven conditions for Authentication and authorization responses 4. Remove barriers by creating the appropriate amount of friction at the appropriate time 5. Think about future enforcement being stateless and autonomous

