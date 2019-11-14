Qorvo® Unveils Groundbreaking Integration and Performance with Motor Control and Drive SoC for Brushless DC Power Tools

/EIN News/ -- New Power Application Controller (PAC™) Reduces BOM by as much as 30%



GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today introduced the highest-performing MCU and integrated motor control and drive product on the market. The single, system-on-chip (SoC) controller enables high efficiency, high performance and a longer battery life in tools powered by brushless DC (BLDC) motors.

David Briggs, director, Qorvo Power Management & Motor Drive Products, said, “Qorvo is the first to deliver an integrated, programmable and intelligent gate driver solution with a high-performance FLASH MCU in a single device. The PAC5527 allows OEMs to design high-performing, highly reliable tools in the smallest footprint.”

Qorvo’s new PAC5527 Power Application Controller® (PAC™) integrates multiple devices into a single SOC – a high-performance, FLASH-based 150MHz Arm® Cortex-M4F® with 128kB of FLASH; power management; programmable-current high-side and low-side gate drivers; and signal conditioning components. This combination enables significant PCB space savings and reduces the BOM by as much as 30 percent over competing solutions.

Its high-performance MCU allows designers to add other value-added features, such as safety standards, diagnostics and self-checking capabilities, enhancing tool reliability and quality. Consumers benefit from lighter, more compact and reliable tools with longer battery life.

BLDC motors are seeing widespread adoption, thanks to their maintenance-free operation, longer life span, power efficiency and quieter operation. In addition to power and garden tools, next-generation systems that are switching from brushed DC motors to BLDCs include white goods, HVAC systems, automobiles, aerospace, defense and medical devices.

The PAC5527 is available now and offers these specifications:

MCU 150MHz Arm ® Cortex ® -M4F

Cortex -M4F 128kB FLASH, 32kB SRAM with ECC

12b 2.5MSPS SAR ADC with trigger and sequence engine I/O 16 3.3V IO

10 5V Open-drain IO Power Management 48V Charge Pump DC/DC Controller

5V/100mA system supply

LDOs for MCU Core, IO, Analog

Low-power hibernate mode (8µA) Gate Drivers 3 High-side and 3 low-side 48V gate drivers with programmable current

Integrated gate drive slew rate control Physical 6x6mm, 48-pin QFN

T A = -40°C to 125°C

Qorvo’s Programmable Power Management business unit delivers power management and intelligent motor drive expertise to key growth markets. The company’s portfolio of analog and mixed-signal SoCs provides scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Qorvo offers Power Application Controllers® (PAC™) and DC-DC power management products that significantly improve system reliability while reducing solution size, cost and system development time. Learn more at www.qorvo.com/products/power-management.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

