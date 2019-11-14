Anil Idnani, CEO of GD Entertainment and Technology, Provides a Significant Update and Outlook in an Exclusive New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (SCV) and GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD, Blockchain, and Luxury Retail markets, today announced that Company CEO, Anil Idnani, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/smallcapvoice-interview-gd-entertainment-technology-gdet/

Anil Idnani, called in to SmallCapVoice.com to provide the GDET shareholders and the SCV listening audience with an overview of the business model and markets the Company operates in. With eye on high growth industries, GDET management is building a solid foundation for future growth with their portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products and in the CBD market with its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Greenery (https://thegreeneryco.com).

Idnani stated, “Our efforts are focused on verticals where a defined user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing our experience and expertise in both the CBD, Blockchain markets. The GDET product line stands out from the competition simply because we offer full transparency across the board. Our mining facility is local and always running at full capacity, while our CBD line is sourced from an industry leading, certified manufacturer. This is a very exciting time in both the blockchain and CBD market sectors and GDET has the potential to become a leading brand name in both.” He continued, “That makes this a great time to go on the record with the knowledgeable listeners at SmallCapVoice.com. We have an extremely compelling story to tell right now given the tremendous progress we have already made and the important steps that lie in front of us as we break into this enormous market opportunity in our core competencies.”

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state-of-the-art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

www.gdet.co

1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.