Siyata Mobile and CrisisGo Bring Instant Emergency Communications Solution to the Nation's Yellow School Bus Drivers

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that the Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle smartphone has integrated with the CrisisGo emergency alert and communication system.

CrisisGo is the only incident management platform that coordinates alerts, messages and notifications through communication and IoT devices across and within first responders, school safety and security teams, teachers and staff, and the entire education community.

The CrisisGo app combined with the Uniden® UV350 keeps yellow school bus drivers connected to first responders, dispatch, and fleet managers through an instant unified mobile communication solution. The UV350 is the first dedicated in-vehicle phablet approved and FirstNet-ready, built for the specific needs of commercial drivers and first responders while integrating functionality critical to emergency first responders. CrisisGo allows teachers, school administrators and their security teams to rapidly alert key personnel of potential risks. Alerts can also be escalated to district administrators and first responders. CrisisGo also enables those in crisis to stay in constant contact by sharing timely and relevant information as the situation unfolds.

“Extending school safety beyond the campus and school grounds is a challenge for many of our customers,” said Chris Vuillaume, General Manager for CrisisGo. “By working with Siyata Mobile and integrating with the Uniden UV350 device, we can now extend student safety to school buses. Giving drivers the ability to instantly call for help and stay connected with support personnel will reduce response times to emergencies that can happen on a bus. Anything from a flat tire or mechanical breakdown to a medical situation with a student – Siyata and CrisisGo ensure that drivers can instantly call for help and get support to manage the incident.”

Key features of the CrisisGo/Uniden UV350 solution include:

● Guaranteed FirstNet connectivity to ensure safety

● Immediate discreet one-to-one or one-to-many communications

● Interconnectivity to first responders

● Side button to set off personal panic alarm to safety team

● Side button to set off audible emergency tones (i.e. Lockdown)

● Auto escalation option to include law enforcement in critical incidents and communications

● Easy and reliable sharing of photos, videos and other resource information

● All communications are accessible for post-incident reports and analysis

The Uniden® UV350 is built and designed to combine the functions of multiple devices into one. Using AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk or Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), drivers, while keeping eyes on the road, can communicate with crystal-clear sound at the touch of a button, and unlike traditional cellular communication devices, the UV350 is powered by the vehicle battery, with optional cellular signal boosting technology to ensure drivers are always connected in emergency situations. An optional SOS Button for the Uniden UV350 allows drivers to alert emergency personnel during emergencies.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “CrisisGo allows drivers to immediately alert the necessary people in times of emergency. This is an ideal partner for Siyata as drivers, first responders, students and parents will be safer knowing that they can drive in a safer environment and be in contact quickly with the right people in times of emergency.”

UV350 features include:

- LTE high speed data

- 5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

- Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

- In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

- Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

- Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About CrisisGo

CrisisGo provides an all-in-one solution to ensure that students, teachers, staff, and parents stay connected during emergency situations. The Safe2SpeakUp Student App allows students to report bully-related activity, submit safety tips about incidents at schools, and access safety resources during the event of an emergency.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



