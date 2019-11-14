Trustifi Honored with 2019 InfoSec Award by Cyber Defense Magazine

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Defense Magazine has honored Trustifi’s with a 2019 InfoSec Award. The magazine recognizes Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption products as being among the most innovative and cutting edge solutions in the field.



Every year, Cyber Defense Magazine considers over 3,000 companies who create and offer Information Security (InfoSec) products and services around the world. They chose to give the InfoSec Award to Trustifi for its innovation that keeps clients a step ahead of attackers. Another factor in their decision is that it provides both inbound and outbound email security. The solution is as comprehensive as it is easy to use and deploy.

“We selected Trustifi for their global leadership and pioneering work in email security,” said Gary Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “The content of email conversations, data and attachments are a frequent target of attackers,” he added. “We are impressed by Trustifi’s ability to keep client's data, reputation, and brand safe.”

“We are excited to be recognized for our commitment to making email security innovation accessible and easy,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “For businesses, big and small, we apply our state-of-the-art technology to helping clients comply with regulations, and stop cyber-criminals, hackers, hacktivists, cyber terrorists and threats against critical email infrastructure.”

Cyber Defense Magazine formally presented the InfoSec award to Trustifi at the IPEXPO Europe as part of the Digital Transformation Expo hosted on October 9th and 10th at the ExCel convention center in London.

About Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat USA and IPEXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on a software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor.

The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers.

