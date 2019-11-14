Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Commemorative Series Jersey to be Produced by Authentic Heroes, Inc

AUTHENTIC HEROES TO COLLABORATE WITH THE CLC GROUP, INC OF BEVERLY HILLS, CA., AND MR. WARREN SAPP

/EIN News/ -- Somerset NJ, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: GFTX) thru its Authentic Heroes In, subsidiary has come to an agreement with Hall of Fame football player Mr. Warren Sapp to create an Authentic Heroes Fanwear 2.0 Commemorative Series of Jerseys. The limited-edition series will be created from a very unique game worn jersey from Warren’s extraordinary career. It will be created with our proprietary process and what we like to call “Event Worn Reborn”



“We are looking forward to commemorating the truly great career and larger than life persona of Warren Sapp. Warren’s career was stacked with stand-out performances and accomplishments both on and off the field and Authentic Heroes is here to help memorialize them. I think there will be a special chemistry working with Warren and his management team, The CLC Group. CLC is a cutting-edge management boutique that has an ‘A’ List group of clientele which has included Nike, Universal Music Group, Warner Brothers, Sony Music, Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to site a few examples.

In my conversations with The CLC Group’s principal Brandon V. Chrétien I have found him to be extremely innovative and out of the box thinker. I look forward to working with him, his organization and clients for years to come stated Chris Giordano Global’s President and Chairman.”

Brandon V. Chrétien, The CLC Group’s Founder and Managing Director further stated: “What Authentic Heros and Global Fiber Technologies are doing is at the forefront of the evolving convergence of technology and entertainment. They are disrupting the way consumers engage and experience their favorite pro-athletes, entertainers and 'Prolebrities.' We’re very excited to align and collaborate with Chris Giordano and his team.”





https://globalfibertechnologies.com/authentic-heroes/





