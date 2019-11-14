CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences including the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference taking place November 19-20, 2019 in New York City and the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HEALTHCONx Conference in Boston, MA – December 3-5, 2019.



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 19 Time: 8:00am Eastern Time Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HEALTHCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, December 3 Time: 11:45am Eastern Time Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay’s lead development candidate, seladelpar, is a potent, selective and orally active PPARδ agonist currently in development for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). CymaBay is evaluating seladelpar in a global, Phase 3 registration study in PBC, a Phase 2 dose ranging study in PSC and a Phase 2b dose ranging study in NASH.

Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-430-7578

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com



