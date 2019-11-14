WiSilica and CMS Team-up to provide RTLS solutions to Counties Manukau District Health Board, NZ 

/EIN News/ -- LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, a leading smart IoT solutions provider, join hands with Complete Medical Solutions (CMS), an innovative healthcare IT and services company, to provide real-time location-based solutions to Counties Manukau District Health Board, New Zealand. The solution helps the hospital management in stopping child abductions and child-swaps, besides tracking and securing hospital assets. It brings more awareness and alertness among the staff and the healthcare professionals through real-time alerts to quickly respond to child theft and other breaches. The initiative is to scale and leverage County Manukau District Health Board’s commitment to ensuring security and on-time services to its patient community.



Addressing to the needs, WiSilica, in collaboration with CMS, deployed wearable tags and asset tags that track infants and hospital devices in real-time. Being a comprehensive tracking and alerting system, the tags send instant notifications and alerts at the very moment an infant or asset moves out of safe zones or set geo-fences. Moreover, access to live asset locations, ensure instant device availability during critical events besides aiding in error-free asset management. The hospital management can also restrict unauthorized access to avoid unintended situations.

WiSilica’s patented infant tags are disposable after use and are armed with tamper-proof alerts. These tags connect to cloud via WiSilica's patented intelligent non-flooding BLE mesh and gateways to enable real time location solutions supported by cloud hosted proprietary algorithms.

County Manukau District Health Board holds a well-known reputation in setting up health equity among its communities. "We are more than excited to associate with CMS and County Manukau District Health Board. This partnership open doors to better security, efficiency, and performance for the healthcare leader" says Dennis Kwan, President and CTO, WiSilica. "it's also a pride to see an institution, like County Manukau District Health Board, with strong commitments to its people, put our technology to their best use," he adds.

The hospital management cares for the health and well-being of its citizens and is a prime source of family doctors, midwife, pharmacies, and other health and social services. It now provides health and disability services to an estimated 512,000 residents of the local authorities of Auckland, Waikato, and Hauraki District.

WiSilica is home to reliable IoT solutions developed on ARIXA, the world's first location aware IoT platform. Over the course of its history, the firm has helped numerous tier1 companies overcome bottleneck challenges in achieving energy efficiency, performance, security, and real-time location services. It's evolving every day to keep in pace with scaling IoT demands and is on the competitive edge. By connecting with WiSilica and CMS, County Manukau District Health Board can rope in collective benefits of a truly connected and secured hospital buildings in their districts.

About WiSilica

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real time. ARIXA, WiSilica's location aware IoT platform provide complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent wireless controls (LUMOS) and real-time location solutions (TRAK). The company also provide customized end-to-end IoT solutions (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. WiSilica with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extend its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI powered analytics.

About Complete Medical Solutions

CMS provides healthcare IT and services towards the upliftment and betterment of healthcare delivery with a suite of real-world solutions. Driven by industry veterans with over 30 years of expertise and commitment, the firm is dedicated to simplifying end-to-end medical administration procedures ranging from clinical and patient access management to revenue cycle and health information management. CMS's cutting-edge technology enables ease-of-use, increases efficiency, and improves performance in addition to helping healthcare professionals deliver outstanding patient care.

About CMDHB

Since its inception, County Manukau District Health Board plan and fund towards the upliftment of personal health, public health, and disability support services for the well-being of its citizens. Primarily aimed at the improvement, promotion, and protection of community health, it visions to work in close collaboration with its communities to improve the health status of all. The hospital board additionally pays special attention to emphasis on Maaori and Pacific people and other communities with health disparities.

