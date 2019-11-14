CB2 Insights to Participate at Piper Jaffray’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence-driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2 Insights will be participating in a panel discussion and meeting with investors at Piper Jaffray’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on December 3-5, 2019 in New York City. CB2 Insights will join nearly 300 public and private companies in the biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical, drug discovery and medical technology space.



CB2 Insights is one of the leading global voices in the move to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. The Company does so by leveraging its multi-state, US clinical operations, its proprietary data collection technology and contract research organization (CRO) services. Managing full-service clinical operations and research services, CB2 has amassed ongoing patient data of over 100,000 unique patients annually who are seeking medical cannabis as an alternative or complement to their traditional treatment regimen. CB2 Insights assists Licensed Producers, Multi-State Operators (MSOs), regulatory bodies and research agencies to assess the full safety and efficacy of cannabinoid therapy.

“For years, medical cannabis has existed as a fringe, alternative therapy, but we are now seeing a convergence of traditional drug development processes with increasing positive patient and government sentiment across the globe,” said Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights. “Our work in the US, the UK, Colombia and in Canada are all proving that traditional healthcare is ready to take on cannabinoid-based medicines and our invitation to Piper Jaffray’s Healthcare Conference further solidifies that evolution.”

The panel discussion will be on Tuesday, December 3 at 2:00 pm EST. As part of the panel, “Understanding the Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of Cannabis,” Mr. Sekar will discuss how Real-World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) will be the key in accelerating the shift of cannabis-based medicine into traditional healthcare. With Real-World Data, we can move beyond traditional clinical trials and start collecting insightful data at the point-of-care.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) is a global leader in clinical operations, technology & analytics solutions and research and development services with a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. Providing immediate market access through its wholly-owned clinical network across 12 jurisdictions, proprietary data-driven technology solutions and comprehensive contract research services designed for those in both the medical cannabis and traditional life sciences industries, CB2 Insights is able to support its partners across the entire data and research spectrum.

CB2’s Clinical Operations business unit leverages extensive experience to develop clinical models with standard operating procedures, advanced workflows, training and ongoing management support. CB2 also owns and operates its own speciality clinics including the brands Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity which assess over 100,000 patients annually seeking medical cannabis treatment to provide immediate market access to US-based product manufacturers for clinical trial and research programs.

The Company has built both electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management software (CDMS) which work to support its partners of any size to execute their data and clinical strategies.

CB2 also offers comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) services including full scale clinical trial management, trial design, monitoring and other key research functions used by licensed producers, multi-state operators and traditional pharmaceutical companies entering the medical cannabis space. For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CB2’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the opportunity to provide services and software to the U.S. cannabis industry.

Although CB2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

