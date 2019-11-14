Houston Wire & Cable Company to Present at the Southwest IDEAS 2019 Conference on November 21st at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq: HWCC) today announced that James L. Pokluda, President & CEO, will be presenting at the Southwest IDEAS 2019 Conference on Thursday, November 21st at 3:35 p.m. Central Time at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX.



An audio webcast of this presentation will be available through the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/threepa30/hwcc/

The accompanying slides will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.houwire.com .

About the Company

With 44 years of experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

To obtain additional information, visit our website at www.houwire.com .

CONTACT:

Christopher M. Micklas

Chief Financial Officer

Direct: 713.609.2114

Fax: 713.609.2168







cmicklas@houwire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.