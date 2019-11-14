FTI Consulting’s Sophie Ross and Anthony J. Ferrante Recognized as Global Leaders in Consulting by Consulting Magazine

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Sophie Ross , Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology , and Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting, have been recognized as Global Leaders in Consulting by Consulting magazine. Both professionals are being honored in the Excellence in Execution category.



Commenting on this recognition, Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Sophie and Anthony are wonderful professionals who have led their respective businesses to leading global positions and continually deliver for our clients on their largest and most significant matters.”

Ms. Ross has more than 25 years of experience in company management and operations in the U.S. and abroad. As Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology, she leads FTI Technology’s Steering Committee and is also a member of FTI Consulting’s Executive Committee. Under her leadership, FTI Consulting’s Technology segment has expanded into one of the leading global providers of consulting and services that address computer forensics, information governance, privacy, security, contract intelligence, e-discovery, data risk and compliance. Ms. Ross also serves on the Global Steering Committee of FTI Consulting’s Women’s Initiative, a firmwide program that aims to attract, retain, develop and promote female talent.

Mr. Ferrante has more than 20 years of top-level cybersecurity experience, providing incident response and preparedness planning to more than 1,000 private sector and government organizations, including more than 175 Fortune 500 companies and 70 Fortune 100 companies. As Global Head of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice, he leads a team of professionals with experience in the private sector, government and law enforcement, including senior officials from the White House and Federal Bureau of Investigations (“FBI”). Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ferrante served as Director for Cyber Incident Response at the U.S. National Security Council and Chief of Staff of the FBI’s Cyber Division.

Consulting magazine will honor this year’s winners at the Global Leaders in Consulting Awards Dinner at The Churchill in London on December 5. Winners will also be featured in the January edition of Consulting magazine.

