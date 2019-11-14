Stericycle to Participate in 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference in December

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) will participate in the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, with Vice President of Investor Relations Jennifer Koenig and Vice President & Treasurer Ritu Narula hosting investor meetings on Tuesday, December 3.



ABOUT STERICYCLE: Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 21 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Stericycle Investor Relations at 847-607-2012



