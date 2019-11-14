8th Avenue Food & Provisions to Acquire Peanut Butter Facility from Conagra Brands, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. (“8th Avenue”) today announced that it has agreed to acquire the Conagra Brands, Inc. (“Conagra”) peanut butter facility in Streator, Illinois. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth calendar quarter of 2019 (8th Avenue’s first fiscal quarter), subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 8th Avenue expects to fund the transaction with cash on hand.



Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements include, among others, expected sources of financing and the expected timing of completion of the transaction. There is no assurance that the acquisition of the Conagra peanut butter facility by 8th Avenue will be consummated, and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Post Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in its most recent Form 10-K, and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K. These forward-looking statements represent 8th Avenue’s judgment as of the date of this press release. 8th Avenue and Post Holdings, Inc. disclaim, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc.

8th Avenue Food & Provisions is a leading, private brand-centric, consumer products holding company. It manufactures private brand food products, including nut butter, dried fruit and nut, granola and pasta, primarily to retail, foodservice and food ingredient customers. 8th Avenue Food & Provisions was formed in October 2018 through a combination of Post Holdings’ private brands businesses and is owned by Post Holdings and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., a private equity firm. For more information, visit www.8ave.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Meyer

jennifer.meyer@postholdings.com

(314) 644-7665



