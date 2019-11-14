Wyebot Wins 2019 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Overall WiFi Network Infrastructure of the Year

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the B2B leader in autonomic WiFi assurance, today announced its flagship product, the Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP) , has been selected as the winner of the “ Overall WiFi Network Infrastructure of the Year ” award from Mobile Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market.



The Wyebot WIP combines on-premises sensor hardware and cloud-based, vendor agnostic software that integrates seamlessly with any existing network infrastructure. Its AI-enabled wireless optimization algorithms work alongside next-generation predictive analytics to proactively identify potential threats or problems that can affect an organization’s WiFi network from running reliably and efficiently, while also providing actionable steps to optimize performance. The Wyebot WIP reduces mean time to resolution by up to 90%, decreases WiFi problem tickets by 50%, and reduces remote site visits by up to 80%.

“WiFi is now mission critical for many organizations’ daily operations and devices. As the marketplace introduces new IoT-enabled and edge devices and businesses embrace these technologies, the Wyebot team is excited to continue to deliver the most innovative WiFi assurance solution on the market that addresses daily IT needs,” said Roger Sands, CEO and co-founder of Wyebot. “We are proud to be recognized as the Overall WiFi Network Infrastructure of the Year winner by the Mobile Breakthrough organization. It validates the many hours and sweat equity the Wyebot team has put into building the WIP and the company. We are thankful to all those who have helped us on our journey thus far, including our investors, customers and employees, and will continue to take all our learnings into the next phase of our business growth.”

Since 2017, the independent Mobile Breakthrough organization’s mission is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, IoT, Smart City and more. The 2019 program has attracted more than 2,500 award nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world. Past notable winners have included Sprint, Toshiba, IBM and Vodafone, among others, and the Overall WiFi Network Infrastructure of the Year is one of the latest WiFi category additions.

Wyebot is the leader in autonomic WiFi assurance. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform analyzes, optimizes and, using the patent-pending AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides problem and solution identification resulting in up to 90% reduction in mean-time to problem resolution, up to 50% reduction in WiFi problem tickets, and reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80%.

