Vaccinex Announces Award Notice from the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Part the Cloud Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antibody therapies in neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, today announced that it received notice of a $750,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association under the 2020 Part the Cloud Program to evaluate its lead drug candidate, pepinemab (VX15), in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).



Eric Siemers, MD, formerly senior medical director of the Alzheimer's Disease Global Development Program at Eli Lilly and Company, will serve as Senior Medical Director of this 60 subject, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical study which is expected to start enrolling in 2Q 2020. Top-line data is anticipated late 2021/early 2022.

Vaccinex’s plan for this study is based on evidence from Cohort A of its ongoing “SIGNAL” clinical trial in Huntington’s disease (HD) that showed treatment with pepinemab prevented the characteristic loss of glucose transport in the brain during underlying HD disease progression as detected by conventional FDG-PET imaging. Uptake of glucose, the main source of energy in the brain, is also known to decline with underlying disease progression in Alzheimer’s disease. In particular, previous studies in AD have shown that decline in glucose transport correlates with cognitive decline and, more recently, that FDG-PET is a superior indicator of cognitive performance compared to Aβ amyloid-PET in AD. Based on supporting preclinical data, Vaccinex believes that FDG-PET is a biomarker of underlying pathogenic transformation of astrocytes from normal function to an inflammatory state in which, among other important changes, they abandon their normal role in glucose transport. The important pathogenic role of inflammatory transformation of glial cells such as astrocytes in neurodegenerative disease progression has become the focus of considerable attention in AD research in recent years.

“We are very pleased to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Maurice Zauderer, President & CEO, Vaccinex, Inc. “This will be the first clinical trial of pepinemab as a potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and it will complement our larger ongoing SIGNAL study which seeks to evaluate the clinical benefit of pepinemab in HD. If we determine that pepinemab provides clinical benefit in HD and has similar glucose uptake biomarker activity in AD, which together with safety is the main goal of the present SIGNAL study, then we believe this would be a very compelling basis to investigate possible clinical benefit of pepinemab in a larger subsequent study in AD as well as potentially in other neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases.”

Dr. Siemers, the study’s Senior Medical Director and a distinguished neurologist, said, “While treatment options exist to address many of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, there is as yet no effective treatment to slow or prevent disease progression. Pepinemab’s unique mechanism of action has demonstrated encouraging effects on FDG-PET signal in Huntington’s disease patients, and these results provide a strong rationale to expand treatment to Alzheimer’s disease. I am eager to work with the Vaccinex team to initiate this development program as quickly as possible.”

