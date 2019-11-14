Affimed Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on November 19, 2019

/EIN News/ --



Heidelberg, Germany, November 14, 2019 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results and recent corporate developments.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial +1 (631) 510-7495 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 2071 928000 for international callers, and reference conference ID 8758067 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Webcasts” section on the “Investors” page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ , and will be accessible at the same link for 30 days.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

Affimed Investor and Media Contact:

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com





