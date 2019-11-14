The Japanese Analytical Instrument Market 2018-2022: Tactical Sales & Marketing Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2018 Japan Analytical Instrument Market (Tactical Sales and Marketing Report)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The size of Japan's economy is only surpassed by those of the United States and China. This is reflected in the country's overall market demand for analytical instrumentation, predicted to grow to $6.5 billion in 2022, as foreign suppliers continue to compete for market share with numerous Japanese suppliers.



Overview

Japan has maintained its place as one of the world's largest economies, surpassed only by the United States and China. Japan's economy is highly developed with advanced manufacturing geared towards electronics, semiconductors, and automobiles, but the economy has seen some difficulty growing in recent years. To combat this, domestic government reforms have aimed to improve the economic situation.

While expectations of market growth for analytical instrumentation in the country are still modest, we do see signs that Japan's economy is slowly improving, and it nonetheless remains one of the world's major innovators in science and technology. Therefore, this report aims to take a closer look at the current and expected behavior of Japan's analytical instrument market and provide some perspectives about its future direction.



Objectives of this Report

Estimate the market size for 82 categories of analytical technologies and provide segmentation by product type, end market sector, and unit shipments.

Provide the 5-year growth rate (out to 2022) for the Japanese market for all covered technologies including the growth rate for each category by the end market sector.

Provide qualitative insights about market forces in Japan for each category.

Investigate current trends and opinions of the Japanese market via the results of an online questionnaire fielded to scientists and researchers who work in Japan.

Key Topics Covered



INTRODUCTION

Report Description

Executive Summary

Scope & Definitions

Methodology

TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Life Science Instrumentation

Molecular Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Software

General Analytical Techniques

Lab Equipment

BACKGROUND OF JAPAN

Japan in Brief

Industry Profiles

Recent Business Activities

MARKET DEMAND

Overall

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Life Science Instrumentation

Molecular Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Software

General Analytical Techniques

Lab Equipment

END-USER PERSPECTIVES

Demographics

Instrument Usage

Lab Automation & Software

Instrument Lifetime

Purchase Plans

Vendor Awareness & Usage

Lab Budget

Lab Insights

APPENDIX

End-User Questionnaire

Upcoming & Recent Reports

Companies Mentioned



Agilent

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

Bio-Rad

Bruker

Carl Zeiss

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

HORIBA

Hitachi

Illumina

JEOL

Leica (Danaher)

Merck

Mettler Toledo

Nikon

Olympus

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Rigaku

Roche

SCIEX

Shimadzu

TOSOH

Thermo Fisher

Waters

