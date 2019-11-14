EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Appoints George O. Elston as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

Veteran biopharmaceutical executive with broad experience at global companies brings more than 25 years of finance, partnering and M&A experience to role

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced the appointment of George O. Elston as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. Mr. Elston has previously been a consultant to the Company and will now transition into this permanent role effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Elston will lead the Company’s financial, capital markets, and corporate development initiatives. Mr. Elston brings more than 25 years of diverse financial and senior leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical sector with both global publicly-traded and privately-held organizations.



“EyePoint is delighted to welcome George during this exciting period of momentum for our ongoing commercial launches of DEXYCU® and YUTIQ® in the U.S.,” said Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “George has a proven track record of executing value-creating financial and partnering transactions in the biopharmaceutical sector. His expertise will be greatly beneficial as we continue to build our commercial footprint, while assessing our organic growth and business development pipeline opportunities to expand our ophthalmology reach.”

“DEXYCU and YUTIQ have the potential to change the treatment paradigm for these ocular diseases that represent significant areas of unmet need,” said Mr. Elston. “I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated EyePoint management team and contributing to the future commercial, clinical and operational growth of the Company.”

Mr. Elston most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Enzyvant Therapeutics where he helped build the pre-commercial rare disease firm leading to its recent acquisition. He previously was President and Chief Executive Officer at 2X Oncology, Inc., where he advanced the Company from a spin-out into a multi-program, clinical-stage organization. He has also held senior executive roles at Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KBI Biopharma and Optherion, Inc. Mr. Elston began his career in public accounting at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He earned his B.B.A. in accounting from Pace University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He currently serves as a Trustee and Audit Committee Chairman of the DWS – DBX ETF Trust.

Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with the hiring of Mr. Elston, the Compensation Committee of Eyepoint Pharmaceutical’s Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 745,000 shares of common stock as an inducement award material to Mr. Elston entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of EyePoint's common stock on November 14, 2019, and will vest as follows: 25% on the first anniversary and monthly through the fourth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the terms of grant.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( www.eyepointpharma.com ), headquartered in Watertown, MA, is a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. With the approval by the FDA on October 12, 2018 of the YUTIQ® three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, the Company has developed five of the six FDA-approved sustained-release treatments for eye diseases. The most common adverse reactions reported for YUTIQ were cataract development and increases in intraocular pressure. DEXYCU® was approved by the FDA on February 9, 2018. DEXYCU, administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, is the first and only FDA-approved intraocular product with this indication. The most common adverse reactions reported by 5-15% of patients were increased intraocular pressure, corneal edema and iritis. DEXYCU employs the Verisome® extended-release drug delivery technology, which encompasses a broad number of related, but distinct drug delivery systems with the potential of incorporating an extensive range of active agents, including small molecules, proteins and monoclonal antibodies. ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema, licensed to Alimera Sciences, Inc. (“Alimera”), is currently sold directly in the U.S. and several EU countries. Retisert® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), for non-infectious posterior segment uveitis, is licensed to and sold by Bausch & Lomb, Inc. The Company's pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core Durasert™ and the Verisome platform technologies to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and other diseases. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

