Huazhu Group Limited to Hold 2019 Annual General Meeting on December 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) (the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing hotel group in China, today announced that it will hold its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 2266, Hongqiao Road, Changning District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China on December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., local time. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on November 5, 2019 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares (“ADSs”) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Citibank, N.A.



The notice of the annual general meeting, which sets forth the resolutions to be submitted to shareholder approval at the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.huazhu.com .

About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operated 5,151 hotels with 504,414 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, Joya Hotel, Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts, Madison and Grand Madison. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business mainly includes leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. In addition, Huazhu has a limited number of hotels in owned or partially owned properties. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operates 83 percent of its hotel rooms under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com .

Contact Information

Huazhu Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561

Email: ir@huazhu.com

http://ir.huazhu.com







