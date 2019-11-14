AC Immune to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company with a broad clinical-stage pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK, taking place November 20 – 21, 2019.



Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune SA, will discuss the Company’s world-leading pipeline and Roadmap to Successful Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases , with a focus on its clinical programs targeting misfolded Tau protein. AC Immune is addressing the full spectrum of Tau pathology by detecting and inhibiting both early seeding and extracellular spreading of Tau with its internally discovered, best-in-class small molecule (Partner: Eli Lilly), antibody (Partner: Roche/Genentech) and vaccine (Partner: Janssen) therapies, as well as its highly specific Tau diagnostic agents (Partner: Life Molecular Imaging).

Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 21, 2019 | 5:20 pm GMT

Format: Fireside chat

Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune’s website and at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference website and will be active for 90 days following the event.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As a strategic leader in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, AC Immune has developed a five point Roadmap to Successful Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases that recognizes the importance of treating earlier, targeting Tau, focusing on more homogeneous populations, precision medicine and exploring neuroinflammation as a target.

