The Corporate Reputation of Pharma, Worldwide 2018-2019: The Patient Perspective (Cancer Edition)

'The Corporate Reputation of Pharma - Cancer Edition' is now in its 7th annual iteration.

The 2018 results are drawn from a survey of patient groups, conducted November 2018 - February 2019.

Profile of 2018's cancer patient groups: 266 respondent cancer patient groups, including: bladder [1]; blood [51]; bone [2]; brain [9]; breast [37]; children's [3]; cervix [2]; digestive [17]; head and neck [7]; kidney [1]; lung [10]; ovaries [3]; prostate [18]; rare [16]; skin [4]; thyroid [3].

From 57 countries.

62% are national patient groups. 11% are international patient groups.

Patient-group partnerships with industry: 68% of the 266 respondent cancer patient groups worked/partnered with at least one pharma company.

Company analyses: 36 pharma companies analysed for performance at 12 indicators of corporate reputation by the 266 cancer patient groups.

The 2018 report contains three appendices:

1. The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 - the views of 51 blood-cancer patient groups.

2. The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 - the views of 37 breast-cancer patient groups.

3. What 266 cancer patient groups say on how pharma can improve its corporate reputation.



KEY FINDINGS ACROSS THE PHARMA INDUSTRY



The corporate reputation of the pharmaceutical industry as a whole, 2013-2018 (percentage of respondent CANCER patient groups stating Excellent or Good, per year).

Pharma's corporate reputation reached a new high among cancer patient groups in 2018, with half of that year's 266 respondent cancer patient groups describing the industry as having an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation.



However, attitudes to pharma vary among the different types of cancer patient groups, year on year. In 2018, just 13% of rare-cancer patient groups rated pharma's corporate reputation as "Excellent" or "Good", compared with 67% in the previous year.

The industry's drop in corporate reputation among rare-cancer patient groups may seem surprising, given a January 2019 announcement by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) that research to treat rare cancers comprises the Advance of the Year'.

However, none of the 16 rare-cancer patient groups respondent to the November 2018-February 2019 Corporate-Reputation survey thought the pharma industry as a whole to be transparent at pricing policies, or to have fair pricing policies - suggesting that issues of drug pricing may be the cause of the rare-cancer patient groups' perceived decline in the industry's corporate standing [see charts, below]. Thus, although record numbers of rare-cancer treatments are being approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these treatments are regarded as too expensive by the rare-cancer patient groups.

HOW DID COMPANIES PERFORM?



MEASURING CORPORATE REPUTATION

The corporate reputation of each company is assessed according to a set of indicators.

Each individual company is assessed for corporate reputation by (1.) patient groups that state they are familiar with the company, and (2.) patient groups that state they partner/work with the company.



Four major pharmaceutical companies continue to dominate the cancer league tables of 2018 (as reported by all respondent cancer patient groups): Janssen, Novartis, Pfizer, and Roche/Genentech.

Janssen was ranked overall 1st out of 36 companies for corporate reputation in 2018 by the 139 respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the company. In 2017, Janssen was ranked 3rd out of 30 companies by the cancer patient groups familiar with it. The 63 cancer patient groups respondent in 2018 that stated they partnered with Janssen also ranked it 1st out of 24 companies. In 2017, Janssen was ranked 1st out of 23 companies by its cancer patient-group partners.

Novartis was ranked overall 2nd out of 36 companies for corporate reputation in 2018 by the 207 respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the company. In 2017, Novartis was ranked 1st out of 30 companies by the cancer patient groups familiar with it. The 108 cancer patient groups respondent in 2018 that stated they partnered with Novartis also ranked it 2nd out of 24 companies. In 2017, Novartis was ranked 2nd out of 23 companies by its cancer patient-group partners.

Roche (represented by Genentech in the US) was ranked overall 3rd out of 36 companies for corporate reputation in 2018 by the 204 respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the company. In 2017, Roche /Genentech was ranked 2nd out of 30 companies by the cancer patient groups familiar with it. The 101 cancer patient groups respondent in 2018 that stated they partnered with Roche/Genentech also ranked it 3rd out of 24 companies. In 2017, Roche/Genentech was ranked 5th out of 23 companies by its cancer patient-group partners.

Pfizer was ranked overall 4th out of 36 companies for corporate reputation in 2018 by the 185 cancer patient groups familiar with the company. In 2017, the company was also ranked 4th out of 30 companies by the cancer patient groups familiar with it. The 84 cancer patient groups respondent in 2018 that stated they partnered with Pfizer ranked it 5th out of 24 companies. In 2017, Pfizer was ranked 4th out of 23 companies by its cancer patient-group partners.

The biggest rises up the cancer Corporate-Reputation rankings, 2017 to 2018 (as judged by cancer patient groups familiar with each company):

Takeda/Shire jumped 15 places (from overall 20th out of 30 companies in 2017, to overall 5th out of 36 companies in 2018).

Servier jumped 11 places (from overall 28th in 2017 to overall 17th in 2018). And...

AbbVie jumped 8 places (from overall 15th in 2017 to overall 7th in 2018).

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Allergan

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Ferring

Gilead

Grünenthal

GSK

Ipsen

Janssen

Leo Pharma

Lundbeck

Menarini

Merck & Co (MSD Outside of Canada and the US)

Merck KGaA

MundiPharma

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Otsuka

Pfizer

Pierre Fabre

Roche (Genentech in the US)

Sanofi

Servier

Takeda (including Shire)

Teva

