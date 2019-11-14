Global Potato Chips Market 2019 Key Players, Sale, Trends, Industry Size, Segmentation and Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Potato Chips – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Potato Chips Market 2019-2026



Market Overview:

A popular form of snack food and convenience food, potato chips are made from thin slices of potato which are deep-fried or baked until they are crunchy. While they are mostly served as side dishes and snacks and are widely available in packaged forms, these are now being widely produced in food processing units and have come a long way from chef-prepared menu items. Potato chips nowadays are found in many variants and come in all packaging types and flavours.

While the basic versions of these chips are cooked and plain salted, the available options include a wide range of flavours and variants. Ingredients such as herbs, spices, cheese, and other natural flavours and sometimes even artificial flavouring and additives are used in the making of potato chips. Origins of these snack items can be traced to the English and American kitchens where they are often called just chips or crisps. Being majorly agricultural produce and supply dependent industry, potato chips are an integral component of the consumer foods segment.

The report on the global potato chips market focuses on market size, status, recent trends, and developments. The report also contains sections covering investment opportunities and government policies regarding this market. The other major aspects covered in this report are the market dynamics which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market overview provided by this report gives the market and product scope and the forecast for this market in the coming years. The forecast period for this report is 2019-2026.

Top Key Vendors:

Old Dutch Foods

Wise Foods

Calbee Foods

Notions Group

Herr

Intersnack Group

Kettle Foods, Koikeya

Lorenz Bahlsen Snack World

Snyder's-Lance

PepsiCo

UTZ Quality Foods

Golden Flake Snack Foods

Burtschips

Proper Crisps

Tyrrell's Potato Crisps

Great Lakes Potato Chips

Popchips

Shearer's Snacks

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation section of the report covers the major components of the global potato chips market. The analysis includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate of each of the segments under the product type classification. The report also focuses on the application segments by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each submarket.

On the basis of the product type, the potato chips market is primarily split into:

Canned - these have a longer shelf life and are packed in metal containers or boxes with added preservatives.

Bagged - these are mostly prepared for ready consumption and are available in most on-the-go food centres.



On the basis of applications, the market report covers:

Supermarket/Hypermarket - large self-service store with a wide range of goods.

Convenience Store - shops stocking a limited range of household goods and groceries.

Independent Retailer - individual retail points.



Regional Analysis:

The region-wise analysis covers the local market in the United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria), and Other Regions. The production, consumption and import and export data fro each of these regions has been provided in this report. The key players in these regions have been studied in terms of manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis, and process analysis. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has been done to provide crucial market information.

Industry News:

Better Made, a Detroit-based potato chips company, has announced the return of its seasonal chocolate-covered potato chips. Though the announcement was made through its official social media handles, the company eyes a worldwide release of the unique product. Available in milk chocolate and dark chocolate variants, these sell for $12.99.

Continued…..

