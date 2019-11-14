Chemicals For Cosmetic Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Chemicals For Cosmetic– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased Demand for Skincare Products to Spur Chemicals for Cosmetic Market Growth 2019-2026



Market Overview:

The global chemicals for cosmetic market is likely to record a substantial surge over the forecast period. Upsurge in the demand for skincare and anti-aging cosmetics is considered to influence the market growth globally. The demand for cosmetic chemicals will be relatively high in the coming few years mainly due to the robust demand for organic and natural cosmetics. Rising consumer spending on toiletry and cosmetic products will garner huge demand from the market.

Growing application scope of UV absorbers especially in personal care formulations will bolster the market demand. Furthermore, increased popularity of multifunctional ingredients will trigger the demand from the market during the estimated timeframe. Also, industry big shots across the globe are highly focusing on organic grade cosmetics chemicals from commodity surfactants and petroleum oils. This is likely to support the market growth in the next few years. Besides these factors, the rising demand for innovative skin lightening ingredients will create new growth opportunities for the market.

Conversely, rising health concerns associated with ingredient toxicity will dampen the market growth over the stipulated timeframe.

Top Key Vendors:

Segmental Analysis:

The global chemicals for cosmetic market have been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the chemicals for cosmetic market is segmented into processing aids, specialty additives, active ingredients, and others.

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into skin care products, hair care products, color cosmetics, oral hygiene products, perfumes and fragrances, and other cosmetic and toiletry products. Of these, the skincare products segment is likely to gain prominence and will emerge as the largest application segment in the estimated timeframe. The growth can be majorly attributed to the excellent UV absorbing properties of these products. Rising concerns related to safety regarding the utilization of sulfate-based surfactants in skin care items will influence the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the chemicals for cosmetic market span across the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East & Africa, Central and South America, and others.

Considering the global scenario, North America is likely to command the largest share over the predicted timeframe. The region is considered to be the largest consumer of chemicals for cosmetics due to the increased demand for hair care products. Upsurge in the demand for multifunctional products will contribute to the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, increase in male grooming products will influence the chemicals for cosmetics market worldwide.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest consumer of chemicals for cosmetics in the foreseeable future, with Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore to exhibit substantial growth rate. Increased consumer spending on cosmetic products paired with the surging disposable income is some of the chief factors influencing the regional market’s growth.

Industry Updates:

A subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., Univar B.V. is an ingredient and chemical provider and distributor of value-added services. The company has recently declared the expansion of its distribution of its range of Dow's silicone beauty & personal care product to be included in countries like Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe, Switzerland, and Turkey.

