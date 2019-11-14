Global Navigation Lighting market 2021 Market Effectiveness, Business Strategies with Competitive Landscape Analysis

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Navigation Lighting Market 2017-2021”.

Navigation light, a key safety equipment, is a colored source of illumination fitted on a waterborne vessel, aircraft, and spacecraft. Navigation lights help provide the relative position of the craft, and are commonly known as position lights. These lights are used to signal a craft's position, heading, and status. The placement of the lights is mandated by international conventions or civil authorities. Navigation lights are used mainly from sunset to sunrise, or in times of limited visibility, such as fog, rain or low light. Vessels that operate at night, whether at anchor or underway, must carry and display correct navigation lights. The light helps vessels to determine which is the give-way vessel while encountering each other at night. All waterborne vessels and crafts used for commercial or pleasure purposes must adhere to the regulations concerning navigation lighting.

Analysts forecast the global Navigation Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Key vendors

Glamox

DAEYANG ELECTRIC

Osculati

Aveo Engineering

The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Navigation Lighting market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Navigation Lighting market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 2021 as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2021.

Market driver

Increase in aircraft fleet

Market challenge

Collapse of shipbuilding industry in China

Market trend

Declining manufacturing cost of LEDs

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Scope of the report

Research Methodology

Introduction

Market landscape

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation by gender

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Geographical segmentation

Key leading countries

Decision framework

Drivers and challenges

Market trends

Competitor landscape

Key vendor analysis

Appendix







