Matcha Chocolate Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Matcha Chocolate Market 2019 to 2025



Market Overview:

Matcha or Green Tea chocolate is a rich traditional flavoured chocolate that contains caffeine, green tea powder and has the right amount of sweetness in it. The unique taste of matcha chocolate is what makes it more appealing to consumers. Matcha is typically used to make a tea that is thick and exceptionally bitter but is widely used in the preparation of matcha chocolates. The demand for Matcha chocolates is increasing day by day. Green tea leaves contain catechin, epigallocatechin gallate, an antioxidant that is found to be able to mildly prevent cancer, and aid in weight loss.

Matcha has a high content of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids and is said to have many health benefits over other types of chocolates. The Matcha chocolates are the most palatable and convenient form of green tea that is boosting the market growth of the product. The increasing obesity, anxiety level and stress among the global population has increased the demand for matcha chocolates. The alternative provided for the chocolate consumers with a rich taste and health safety has attracted many consumers towards the matcha chocolate market.

The global matcha chocolate report studies the market status, market share, growth, the competitive landscape, future trends and drivers that will lead to the growing opportunities for the key players. The global chocolate manufacturers are focusing on creating chocolates from green tea that is completely green in colour and provide various benefits to its consumers. Green tea helps to reduce cancer cells, cure body aches and headaches and also reduces the effects of cholesterol. These factors are contributing to the growth in the global matcha chocolate market.

Top Key Vendors:

Lindt & Sprungli

Guylian

Meiji

Mars

Galler

ROYCE

Yıldız Holding

Market Segmentation:

Depending on the market size by type, the global matcha chocolate can be categorized based on the Material and Processing of Matcha chocolates. By material, the matcha chocolate can be split into Matcha Dark Chocolate and Matcha While Chocolate. And by processing, the green tea chocolate can be split into Matcha Cooked Chocolate and Matcha Nama Chocolate. The various flavours and ingredients present in the matcha chocolate offer a wide range of options for the consumers. Whereas, on the basis of the market segmentation by application, the global matcha chocolate market can be split into Offline Sale and Online Sale.

Regional Overview:

Countries like Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, United States, Thailand, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and other countries are among the top players in the matcha chocolate market. The widespread production and manufacturing of matcha chocolates in these regions show the rising demand and intake of matcha chocolates. The report analyses the matcha chocolate market size and the influential growth of the market competitive landscape that is expected to rise in the forecast period from 2019-2025. However, the high prices of matcha chocolates in comparison to others will slightly hamper the growth of the market, but the participation of emerging companies is driving the matcha chocolate market.

Industry News:

Rebel Chocolate, Glasgow’s healthy chocolate factory, in collaboration with Tempo Tea Bar has created an antioxidant-packed and green Matcha Japanese Green Tea Chocolate that it claims to be the healthiest chocolate ever. This Matcha chocolate is free from gluten, lactose and palm oil. And contains 20% protein and 40% less sugar.

