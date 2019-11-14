There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,445 in the last 365 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Third Quarter Net Investment Income of $0.26 per Share; Board Sets First Quarter 2020 Distribution of $0.083 per Share per Month

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our” or “GECC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $2.6 million, or $0.26 per share, equating to greater than 1.0x distribution coverage.
  • In November 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) set monthly distributions of $0.083 per share for the first quarter of 2020, representing a yield of approximately 11.0% on September 30, 2019 net asset value (“NAV”).
  • Net assets on September 30, 2019 were approximately $91.5 million. NAV per share on September 30, 2019 was $9.09, as compared to NAV per share of $10.30 on June 30, 2019, driven primarily by unrealized losses in certain of our investments
  • We had approximately $0.3 million of net realized gains during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, or approximately $0.02 per share, and net unrealized depreciation of approximately $12.5 million, or approximately $1.24 per share.
    • Unrealized depreciation in the Avanti Communications Group, plc investments accounted for $4.1 million of the $12.5 million net unrealized loss during the quarter
  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we invested approximately $46.1 million across 15 investments(1), including four new issuers. During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we monetized (in part or in full) approximately $44.6 million across 16 investments(2).
  • Strong performance from our investment in the equity interests of Prestige Capital Finance, LLC led to significant NII generation in our second full quarter of ownership
  • We issued $45 million of 6.50% senior unsecured bonds due June 2024 during the second and third quarter (NASDAQ: GECCN).

“I’m pleased to report that NII covered our base distribution again this quarter,” remarked Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite volatility in the fair value of certain of our investments, our team continues to be encouraged by the portfolio’s underlying credit quality, outlook and increasing diversity.”

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of September 30, 2019, we held 29 debt investments, totaling approximately $168.3 million and representing 86.4% of the fair market value of our total investments. First lien and/or secured debt investments comprised 100.0% of the fair market value of our debt investments. As of the same date, we held seven equity investments, totaling approximately $26.5 million and representing 13.6% of the fair market value of our total investments.

As of September 30, 2019, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was 11.0%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 71.9% of the fair market value of debt investments.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we deployed approximately $46.1 million into 15 investments (which included investments in four new companies and nine existing portfolio companies)(1). The weighted average price of the debt deployment activity was 97% of par, carrying a weighted average current yield of 10.2%.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we monetized, in part or in full, 16 investments for approximately $44.6 million(2), at a weighted average current yield of 10.8%. Our weighted average realized price was par.

LEGACY FULL CIRCLE PORTFOLIO

Since the Full Circle Capital Corporation (“Full Circle”) merger closed in November 2016, we have been diligently focused on monetizing the legacy portfolio. To date, we have exited 24 positions across 16 portfolio companies, realizing an aggregate total return of $5.1 million. These realized gains represents 109% of NAV, a significant achievement given the market’s previous assessment of this portfolio.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $7.0 million, or $0.70 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $4.4 million, or $0.44 per share. 

Net realized gains for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share. Net unrealized depreciation from investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $12.5 million, or $1.24 per share.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of September 30, 2019, available liquidity from cash and money market investments was approximately $24.8 million, exclusive of our holdings of United States Treasury Bills. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2019 was $124.0 million, comprised of our 6.50% senior notes due September 2022 (NASDAQ: GECCL), our 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM) and our newly issued 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN). Our asset coverage ratio was approximately 173.8% and our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.36x.

SELECT SUBSEQUENT ACTIVITY

Distributions

In November 2019, our Board set the monthly distributions for the first quarter of 2020 at a rate of $0.083 per share, representing an annualized base distribution yield of approximately 11.0% on September 30, 2019 NAV.

Our distribution policy has been designed to set an annual base distribution rate that is covered by NII. From time to time, as catalyst-driven investments are realized or when we out-earn our declared distributions, we may supplement monthly distributions with special distributions from NII generated in excess of the declared distributions(3).

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Great Elm Capital Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 820-8297; international callers should dial +1 (661) 378-9758. Participants should enter the Conference ID 6868201 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.                                                                                               

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: 
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tzdhm2c9.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC targets special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:

(1) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills and money market mutual funds.
(2) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills and money market mutual funds.
(3) There can be no assurance that any such supplemental amounts will be received or realized, or even if received and realized, distributed or available for distribution. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Distributions are declared by the Board out of the funds legally available therefor.

 
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
 
    September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Assets        
Investments        
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value
  (amortized cost of $162,496 and $137,852, respectively)		   $   145,608   $   128,318
Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value
  (amortized cost of $96,110 and $78,093, respectively)		     96,098     78,085
Affiliated investments, at fair value
  (amortized cost of $100,409 and $89,854, respectively)		     38,554     35,665
Controlled investments, at fair value
  (amortized cost of $11,682 and $20,648, respectively)		     10,637     20,203
Total investments     290,897     262,271
         
Cash and cash equivalents     3,370     4,167
Receivable for investments sold     -     10,887
Interest receivable     3,131     3,255
Dividends receivable     47     9
Due from portfolio company     605     555
Due from affiliates     15     5
Prepaid expenses and other assets     129     414
Total assets   $   298,194   $   281,563
         
Liabilities        
Notes payable 6.50% due September 18, 2022 (including unamortized discount
  of $917 and $1,141, respectively)		   $   31,715   $   31,490
Notes payable 6.75% due January 31, 2025 (including unamortized discount
  of $1,386 and $1,588, respectively)		     45,012     44,811
Notes payable 6.50% due June 30, 2024 (including unamortized discount
  of $2,173 and $0, respectively)		     42,827     -
Payable for investments purchased     76,844     84,102
Interest payable     362     354
Distributions payable     835     3,441
Accrued incentive fees payable     7,522     5,422
Due to affiliates     1,005     1,069
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     583     758
Total liabilities   $   206,705   $   171,447
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)    $  -    $  -
         
Net Assets        
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,
  10,062,682 shares issued and outstanding and 10,652,401 shares issued and
  outstanding, respectively)		   $   101   $   107
Additional paid-in capital     193,253     198,247
Accumulated losses     (101,865)     (88,238)
Total net assets   $   91,489   $   110,116
Total liabilities and net assets   $   298,194   $   281,563
Net asset value per share   $   9.09   $   10.34


GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
 
    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Investment Income:                
Interest income from:                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $   4,477   $   4,326   $   11,999   $   11,363
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)     -     -     -     -
Affiliated investments     216     (630)     627     568
Affiliated investments (PIK)     1,124     1,671     2,939     6,238
Controlled investments     282     499     1,335     1,609
Controlled investments (PIK)     101     261     684     696
Total interest income     6,200     6,127     17,584     20,474
Dividend income from:                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     196     23     407     178
Controlled investments     480     -     1,280     -
Total dividend income     676     23     1,687     178
Other income from:                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     5     10     137     52
Affiliated investments     -     -     2     90
Affiliated investments (PIK)     108     -     564     -
Controlled investments     13     21     52     47
Total other income     126     31     755     189
Total investment income   $   7,002   $   6,181   $   20,026   $   20,841
                 
Expenses:                
Management fees   $   759   $   768   $   2,207   $   2,215
Incentive fees     654     576     2,099     (607)
Administration fees     282     202     734     999
Custody fees     15     15     45     44
Directors’ fees     51     51     150     150
Professional services     243     326     711     791
Interest expense     2,308     1,457     5,333     4,188
Other expenses     71     101     349     432
Total expenses   $   4,383   $   3,496   $   11,628   $   8,212
Net investment income   $   2,619   $   2,685   $   8,398   $   12,629
                 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investment transactions:        
Net realized gain (loss) from:                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $   97   $   898   $   1,115   $   1,815
Affiliated investments     -     -     -     -
Controlled investments     154     -     154     210
Total net realized gain (loss)     251     898     1,269     2,025
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from:                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     (8,075)     (115)     (7,357)     (2,003)
Affiliated investments     (4,096)     620     (7,666)     (9,442)
Controlled investments     (345)     770     (600)     258
Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)     (12,516)     1,275     (15,623)     (11,187)
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)   $   (12,265)   $   2,173   $   (14,354)   $   (9,162)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   $   (9,646)   $   4,858   $   (5,956)   $   3,467
                 
Net investment income per share (basic and diluted):   $   0.26   $   0.25   $   0.81   $   1.19
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):   $   (0.96)   $   0.46   $   (0.58)   $   0.33
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):     10,062,682     10,652,401     10,312,561     10,652,401
                 
                 

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations                                                               
+1 (617) 375-3006                                                                                         
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com   

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.