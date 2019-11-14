The Asia Pacific patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 364.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 74.4 in 2017

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6. 4% from 2017-2025. Managing the large patient population in hospitals, emergency department, and other healthcare facilities is an urgent issue in most of the countries in the Asia Pacific region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Type, Component; and Delivery Mode and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794700/?utm_source=GNW

The patient flow management solutions offer complete transparency and overview across various departments in the hospitals, which enables the hospital management and medical professionals to provide high-quality care for patients.

The solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.

Furthermore, according to 2013, a survey on patient engagement found that a large majority of the patient population is looking for healthcare services that are engaged in online communication and management tools.Patients now days prefer booking appointments online, online prescriptions, online reminders, and other online facilities.



The patient flow management tools also provide patients with these facilities. Thus, owing to these benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

In 2017, the standalone segment held the largest market share of 68.3% of the patient flow management, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, by product as these systems are easily accessible and are convenient solutions. However, the integrated systems segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific patient flow management market by the type was led by the event-driven patient tracking segments. The event-driven patient tracking segment has the largest market share in 2017, which accounted for 92.2% and is expected to dominate the market in 2025. Similarly, the patient flow management market by the component was led by the software segment. Whereas, the market of the patient flow management in the Asia Pacific by the delivery mode was led by the web-based segment.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for patient flow management included in the report are World Health Organization, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) and Others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794700/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.