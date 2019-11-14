The Asia Pacific vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 12,631.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,254.5 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6. 4% from 2019-2027. Every year thousands of children in Asia Pacific region die, and many more are hospitalized due to diseases which are preventable by vaccines.

The treatment cost of these diseases is very high.



According to the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one in every five children in Asia Pacific region don’t have access to basic vaccines.Thus in Asia Pacific region, many awareness programs have been undertaken by the government in order to raise awareness among the population.



The Immunization Partners in Asia Pacific (IPAP) arranged the 6th Asian Vaccine Conference (ASVAC 2017), in April 2017at Singapore.The countries in the Asia Pacific region are joining forces to eradicate infectious diseases like measles, diphtheria, rubella, pertussis, and others through vaccinations.



There are several vaccination programs, campaigns, conferences, being held in the Asia Pacific region in order to raise awareness among the population. For instance, India, along with other WHO South East Asia Region member countries, has initiated a campaign to eradicate measles and control rubella/congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) by 2020. The campaigns by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare aims to immunize 41 crore children in India. The first phase of the campaign was successfully completed in February 2017 in five states, namely, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Over 3.3 crore children were vaccinated, reaching out to 97% of the targeted age group. The campaign was conducted in schools, community centers, and other health facilities.

In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held the largest market share of 27.2% of the vaccines market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by the vaccines for diseases such as pneumonia and others. Furthermore, the conjugate vaccines segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific vaccines market by the disease indication was led by the other segments, which has included diseases such as poliomyelitis (polio), measles, mumps, rubella, pneumococcal infections, and others. The others segment has the largest market share in 2018, which accounted for 59.6% and is expected to dominate the market in 2027. Similarly, the vaccines market by the route of administration was led by the injectable segment. Whereas, the market of the vaccines in the Asia Pacific by the patient type was led by the pediatric segment.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for vaccines included in the report are Immunization Partners in Asia Pacific (IPAP), Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, National Polio Surveillance Project (NPSP), Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and Others.

