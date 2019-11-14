The global 3D printing market was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025
3D Printing Market by Technology [Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Digital Light Processing (DLP), and Others], Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2025
3D Printing Market Overview :
3D printing, also known as additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. The materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. The applications of 3D printing are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features have fueled the preference for 3D printing over traditional methods.
Implementing additive manufacturing is expected to help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process. 3D printing finds applications in various industries such as consumer products, industrial products, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, government, education, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others.
The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 3D printing market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2014?2025, wherein the forecast period is 2019?2025.
The report elaborates the competitive advantages of 3D printing over conventional alternatives. Various drivers and restraints in the market are also analyzed in the report. It explains the key strategies adopted by the key players in the market to facilitate effective planning by the potential market leaders.
The market is segmented into technology, component, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), digital light processing (DLP), and others. Based on component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, it is divided into automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.
Key Benefits for 3D Printing Market :
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global 3D printing market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
3D Printing Key Market Segments :
By Technology
SLA
FDM
SLS
EBM
DLP
Others
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By End User
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial
Consumer electronics
Aerospace & defense
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Netherlands
Norway
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players Profiled
3D Systems
Arcam AB
Autodesk, Inc.
Stratasys Ltd
The ExOne Company
Hoganas AB
Optomec, Inc.
Organovo Holdings, Inc.
Ponoko Limited
Voxeljet AG
