The global Travel retail market size is expected to reach $153.7 billion by 2025
Travel Retail Market by Product (Perfume & Cosmetics, Wine & Spirit, Electronics, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionery & Catering, Tobacco, and Others) and Channel (Airport; Cruise Liner; Railway Station; and Border, Downtown, & Hotel Shop): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Travel Retail Market by Product and Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663919/?utm_source=GNW
Travel Retail Market Overview:
The global Travel retail market size is expected to reach $153.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Rise in disposable income improves consumers’ lifestyle and shifts their preference toward apparels, luxury goods, premium fragrances, cosmetics, and other products. Moreover, developments in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is projected to supplement the growth of the global travel retail market. However, unorganized local market and stringent government regulations in airport retailing hamper the market growth.
The global travel retail market is segmented based on product, channel, and region. The product segment includes perfumes & cosmetics, wine & spirits, tobacco, electronics, luxury goods, food & confectionery, and catering & others. In 2017, beauty products, namely, perfumes & cosmetics segment accounted for the maximum revenue with more than 31% market share. Based on channel, the global travel retail market is classified into airports; cruise liners; railway stations; and border, downtown, & hotel shops. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Based on product type, the luxury goods segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the travel retail market. The purchase of these goods is totally dependent on the economic stability of any region, as the goods are majorly procured by the upper economic classes. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of a large number of retail companies in China, India, Thailand, and others. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increase in the number of high net worth individuals and growth of the tourism industry.
Key Benefits for Travel Retail Market :
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global travel retail market to identify the potential investment pockets.
It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the potential of the travel retail market and enable stakeholders to gain a stronger market foothold.
Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated.
Quantitative analysis of the travel retail industry from 2017 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.
Travel Retail Key Market Segments :
By Product Type
Perfumes & Cosmetics
Wine & Spirit
Electronics
Luxury Goods
Food, Confectionery, & Catering
Tobacco
Others
By Channel
Airport
Cruise Liner
Railway Station
Border, Downtown, & Hotel Shop
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Italy
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Other Players in the Market Include the Following:
Regstaer Duty Free
Baltona Duty Free
Le Bridge Duty Free
Autogrill
Dubai Duty Free
James Richardson Corporation
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report Are:
DFS Group
Dufry
LS Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
King Power International Group
The Shilla Duty Free
Gebr. Heinemann
China Duty Free Group (CDFG)
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
The Naunace Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663919/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.