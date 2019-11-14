U.S. and Europe polyphenol Market by Type, Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

U. S. and Europe polyphenol Market by Type (Apple, Green Tea, Grape Seed, Maracuya/Passion Fruit, and Others), Application (Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements/Nutraceuticals, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

U.s. And Europe Polyphenol Market Overview:



The U.S. and Europe polyphenol market is projected to reach $584,907 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% and a market volume of 17,892 tons, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Polyphenols are phytochemicals found abundantly in natural plants that act as antioxidants. They protect the human body against damage caused by free radicals and active atoms. There are over 8,000 identified polyphenols found in tea, wine, chocolates, fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and others. The health effects of polyphenols depend on the amount consumed and on their bioavailability. Polyphenols have diverse health benefits, which include fighting cancer and inhibiting angiogenesis, protecting skin against photo damage caused by ultraviolet radiations, helping in reducing aging, promoting brain health, supporting blood sugar level, protecting the cardiovascular system, and others. Moreover, many skin care products or cosmeceuticals have been developed on polyphenol enriched plant extracts.



Growth in aging population in the developed as well as the developing countries drives the polyphenol market due to rise in health awareness. For instance, consumption of polyphenols limits the risk of coronary heart diseases. Resveratrol, the wine polyphenol, prevents platelet aggregation. The growth in preference of herbal products over synthetic products is also expected to boost the growth of the market. However, factors such as complex manufacturing processes and stringent regulations involved in the approval of polyphenols limits the growth of the market. The rise in demand due to the increase in applications of polyphenols provides growth opportunities to the U.S. and Europe polyphenol market.



The market is segmented based on the product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into apple, green tea, grape seed, Maracuy/passion fruit, and others. The other segment includes olives, cocoa, and pomegranate. Based on application, the market is classified into functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements/Nutraceuticals, and others including cosmetic and coloring agents. Based on region, the polyphenol market is studied across U.S. and different countries in Europe.



The key players in the market adopted product launch and business expansion to gain additional share and overcome competition in the U.S. and Europe polyphenol market. Amax NutraSource, Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Futureceuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., NOF America Corporation, Naturex S.A., Indena S.P.A., Swanson Health Products, and Berkem are some of the major companies competing in the polyphenol market.

U.s. And Europe Polyphenol Key Market Segments:



By Type



Apple

Green Tea

Grape Seed

Maracuy/Passion Fruit

Others



By Application



Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements/Nutraceuticals,

Others



By Region



U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

