Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment; Bakery Processing Equipment; Beverage Processing Equipment; Dairy Processing Equipment; Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment; Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment; and Other Food Processing Equipment): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market:



The Southeast Asia food processing equipment market size was valued at $993.90 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,434.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. Food processing machines are meant for manufacturing high-quality food with enhanced taste and increased shelf life. These are also responsible for packaging of different food items such as baked foods, confectionaries, beverages, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, and others.



Food processing machinery buyers demand the equipment to be loaded with the latest technology and offering high processing capacity with international hygiene & quality standards. The demand for processed food items has increased globally due to change in food habits and preferences. Moreover, growth in the food processing industry has provided opportunities for new players to enter the market with innovative products offering higher output and better results.



The factors that drive the Southeast Asia market include increase in demand for processed quality food and rise in consumer concerns over the safety of food products. However, implementation of certain standards by the government pertaining to food processing machinery restrains the market growth. Furthermore, advanced technological innovations resulting in lesser energy consumption and minimal waste generation provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Southeast Asia market.



The food processing machinery market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment; bakery processing equipment; beverage processing equipment; dairy processing equipment; chocolate and confectionery processing equipment; fruits and vegetables processing equipment; and other food processing equipment. Geographically, it is analyzed across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Rest of Southeast Asia.



The leading players in the Southeast Asia market have focused on product launch, business expansion, and acquisition as their key strategies to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Alfa Laval AB, Auto Kinetics (M) Sdn Bhd, Baader Group, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, Emura Food Machine Co., Ltd., Euroasia Food Equipment Sdn Bhd, GEA Group AG, Gold Peg International Pty Ltd, Heat and Control Inc., Keto Agricultural Engineering Sdn. Bhd., Key Technology Inc, Krones AG, Marel HF, Marlen International, Inc., Nichimo International Inc., Paul Mueller Company, Tetra Pak International S.A., The Middleby Corporation, Topsteel Holdings Pte Ltd, and Yanagiya Machinery Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits for Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market:



The report presents an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Southeast Asia food processing equipment market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of food processing equipment.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Key Market Segments:



By Type



Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

Bakery Processing Equipment

Beverage Processing Equipment

Dairy Processing Equipment

Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment

Other Food Processing Equipment



By Geography



Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

