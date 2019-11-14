Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market by Product (Closure Device and Bone Cement), Material (Stainless Steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium, and Polyether Ether Ketone), and End User (Hospital, Orthopedic Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Overview:



The global internal trauma fixation devices market was valued at $7,651 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,693 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Internal trauma fixation devices are mainly used to stabilize serious bone fractures and dislocations. These devices assist in faster bone healing and improper bone recovery. They accelerate the bone fixation process by restricting the movement of fractured bones. Internal trauma fixation devices are designed from alloy of steel, nickel, or titanium. These devices are safe as these are corrosion resistant and adjustable to the bone structure.



Considerable increase in the incidences of bone-related ailments is due to rise in aging population, increase in incidences of sport and road accident injuries, or surge in prevalence of diseases such as osteoporosis boost the growth of the global internal trauma fixation devices market.



The global internal trauma fixation devices market is segmented based on product, material, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into closure device and bone cement. Closure device is further classified into plates & screws, wires, clips & pins, rods & nails, and cables. Based on material, the market is categorized into stainless steel, nitinol, titanium, tritium, and polyether ether ketone (PEEK). Based on end user, the market is divided into hospital, orthopedic surgical centers, trauma centers, and ambulatory centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).



By Product



Closure Device



Plates & Screws



Wires



Clips & Pins



Rods & Nails



Cables



Bone Cement



By Material



Stainless Steel



Nitinol



Titanium



Tritium



Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



By End User



Hospitals



Orthopedic Surgical Centers



Trauma Centers



Ambulatory Centers



By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan



China



Australia



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA



List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

B. Braun Melsungen AG



Globus Medical Inc.



Johnson & Johnson Company (DePuy Synthes)



Medartis Holding AG



Orthopaedic Implant Company



Osteomed



Smith & Nephew plc



Stryker Corporation



Wright Medical Inc.



Zimmer Biomet, Inc



List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Arthrex, Inc.



Orthofix Holding Inc



Waldemar Link Gmbh & Co. Kg



CONMED Corporation



Vilex in Tennessee, Inc.

