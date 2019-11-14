The global internal trauma fixation devices market was valued at $7,651 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,693 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025
Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market by Product (Closure Device and Bone Cement), Material (Stainless Steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium, and Polyether Ether Ketone), and End User (Hospital, Orthopedic Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Overview:
The global internal trauma fixation devices market was valued at $7,651 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,693 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Internal trauma fixation devices are mainly used to stabilize serious bone fractures and dislocations. These devices assist in faster bone healing and improper bone recovery. They accelerate the bone fixation process by restricting the movement of fractured bones. Internal trauma fixation devices are designed from alloy of steel, nickel, or titanium. These devices are safe as these are corrosion resistant and adjustable to the bone structure.
Considerable increase in the incidences of bone-related ailments is due to rise in aging population, increase in incidences of sport and road accident injuries, or surge in prevalence of diseases such as osteoporosis boost the growth of the global internal trauma fixation devices market.
The global internal trauma fixation devices market is segmented based on product, material, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into closure device and bone cement. Closure device is further classified into plates & screws, wires, clips & pins, rods & nails, and cables. Based on material, the market is categorized into stainless steel, nitinol, titanium, tritium, and polyether ether ketone (PEEK). Based on end user, the market is divided into hospital, orthopedic surgical centers, trauma centers, and ambulatory centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).
Key Benefits for Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market:
The study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Key Market Segments:
By Product
Closure Device
Plates & Screws
Wires
Clips & Pins
Rods & Nails
Cables
Bone Cement
By Material
Stainless Steel
Nitinol
Titanium
Tritium
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
By End User
Hospitals
Orthopedic Surgical Centers
Trauma Centers
Ambulatory Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Globus Medical Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Company (DePuy Synthes)
Medartis Holding AG
Orthopaedic Implant Company
Osteomed
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Wright Medical Inc.
Zimmer Biomet, Inc
List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)
Arthrex, Inc.
Orthofix Holding Inc
Waldemar Link Gmbh & Co. Kg
CONMED Corporation
Vilex in Tennessee, Inc.
