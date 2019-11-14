The global 3D NAND flash memory market size is expected to be $ 9,056.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 99,769.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2018 to 2025
3D NAND Flash Memory Market by Type (Single-Level Cell, Multi-Level Cell, and Triple-Level Cell), Application (Cameras, Laptop & PCs, Smartphone & Tablets, and Others), and End Users (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D NAND Flash Memory Market by Type, Application, and End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698742/?utm_source=GNW
3D NAND Flash Memory Market Overview:
The global 3D NAND flash memory market size is expected to be $ 9,056.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 99,769.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2018 to 2025.
3D NAND flash memory technology has been increasingly utilized in various applications due to increase in demand for data storage. It offers large storage space while operating faster at a rather reduced cost. This technology has considerably evolved as the existing technologies were not able to effectively scale capacity to meet the increase in demand for data storage.
The key market players are trying to develop advanced memory chips for consumer electronics devices with a focus on more in-built storage to reduce the reliance on external memory cards. Micron Technology, for instance, developed a 3D NAND chip in August 2016 for smartphones, which stacks 48 layers of memory cells. The mass production of such chips is yet to start by the company, but this is an advancement in the 3D NAND flash memory market. Moreover, advancements in mobile technology coupled with growth in usage aid the smartphone growth, in terms of penetration. The global smartphone market is in its mature growth stage due to decline in the overall shipment in developed markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and parts of Europe.
The 3D NAND flash memory market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), and triple-level cell (TLC). Based on application, the market is categorized into cameras, laptops & PCs, smartphone & tablets, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.
The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, STMicroelectronics, and SanDisk Corporation.
These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.
Key Benefits for 3d Nand Flash Memory Market:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global 3D NAND flash memory along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
3d Nand Flash Memory Market Segmentation:
By Type
Single-Level Cell (SLC)
Multi-Level Cell (MLC)
Triple-Level Cell (TLC)
By Application
Cameras
Laptops & PCs
Smartphone & Tablets
Others
By End User
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Enterprise
Healthcare
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players Profiled
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,
Toshiba Corporation,
SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc.,
Micron Technology, Inc.,
Intel Corporation,
Apple Inc.,
Lenovo Group Ltd.,
Advanced Micro Devices,
STMicroelectronics,
SanDisk Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698742/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.