The global RCS market size is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2019 to USD 10.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019–2024

Major growth factors for the market include Increasing investments on digital marketing across the verticals. By application, advertising campaign segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Advertising campaigns via digital marketing is the prominent approach adopted by enterprises to attract customers.Sharing rich media contents have enabled end-users to engage significantly with the enterprises to take benefits of the services.



Advertising campaigns may vary from vertical to vertical; for instance, media and entertainment vertical would share advertisings, teasers, or some trailers of upcoming shows.Likewise, BFSI vertical would share interactive media content to advertise funds and policies.



Advertising campaigns are mainly followed through SMS protocol and are expected to be significantly offloaded on RCS protocol to enable enhanced messaging service through an interactive platform.

• By end-user, enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



By end-users global rich communication services market is segregated into enterprises and consumers.The enterprises throughout verticals are expected to have a significant dependency on SMS for digital marketing.



Deployment of RCS messaging platforms to share media-rich content amongst the end-users is expected to bring growing instances of customer engagements. Apart from digital marketing, RCS can be widely deployed by enterprises to share the relevant information to their customers, which would include tickets, passes, policy details, wealth performance stats, logistics details, product information, service reminders, and others.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate in the RCS market among all areas.The high rate of adoption of digital technologies, especially in countries, such as Australia, India, Japan, China, and Singapore, has made APAC a lucrative market in the IT industry.



The growing development in these countries is expected to provide several new opportunities in the APAC RCS market.The growth driver for RCS in this region is increasing population, rising smartphone connections, increasing the mobile payments, growing the retail industry, and the use of advanced SMS systems for marketing and customer relationship management.



Many mobile engagement and communications providers in this region have partnered with various telecom operators to provide rich, personalized multimedia content to their customers.For instance, Karix Mobile had partnered with Google and Reliance Jio Infocomm to support RCS.



With RCS, the company helps its clients in providing a more in-depth and richer engagement experience.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: C-Level – 40%, Director Level – 35%, Managers–15%, and others- 10%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



The following key rich communication services vendors are profiled in the report:

• Google (US),

• China Mobile Limited (Spain),

• AT&T Inc. (US),

• Sprint Corporation (US)

• Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

• Vodafone Group plc (UK)

• Verizon (US)

• Telefonica (US)

• Orange Business (US)

• KDDI (Japan)

• Slovak Telekom (Slovakia)

• TELIT (Italy)

• SK Telecom (South Korea)

• Telstra (Australia)

• LG U+ (South Korea)

• Celcom (Malaysia)

• Freedom Mobile (Canada)

• Rogers (Canada)

• T-Mobile (US), O2 (UK).



Research Coverage

The rich communication services market is segmented by application (advertising campaign, content delivery, and integrated solutions), end-user (consumers and enterprises), enterprise size, enterprise vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews, services; key strategies; new service and product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the rich communication services market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the rich communication services market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

