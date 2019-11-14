The MVNO market size is projected to grow from USD 64.0 billion in 2019 to USD 89.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%

during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the MVNO market include provision of demographic-related customer services and profit maximization opportunity for both MNOs AND MVNOs.

The primary factor expected to hinder the growth of the MNVO is MNOs giving low priority to MNVO customers.



Service operator segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The service operator segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Within the service operator model, MVNOs have more control over customer-facing elements, which enable the model to integrate with its services and systems in a better way.



The service operator nos have their own infrastructure which allows them to have complete control over their business and service offerings.The degree of control and flexibility an MVNO has will depend on which operating elements it controls.



However, under this model, host operators may impose some restrictions on what MVNOs can do in the retail environment. The service operator is one of the most popular models for new entrants. It enables MVNOs to start with a select set of operating elements and build their operations over a while



Consumer segment to lead the MNVO market in 2019

The consumer segment is projected to lead the MNVO market from 2019 to 2024.MVNO is a consumer-driven market, with more than 80% of the market covered by vendors who are consumer-based.



Consumer is projected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period, due to the availability of MVNOs who provide customer-centric offerings, such as affordable data and voice plans and latest technologies.Currently, MVNOs are attracting more customers due to higher brand loyalty as compared to new mobile entrants.



The differentiated services offered by consumer-based vendors have driven the growth of the MVNO market.



SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The MNVOs generally targets SMEs, as large corporates are served more robustly by MNOs who have control over their networks and more reputability.



This business model offers more bespoke services, such as security, roaming, and tracking, to SMEs in a shorter timeframe.



Asia Pacific (APAC) MNVO market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) MNVO market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The APAC has always been an emerging region for the telecom industry.



With a diversified geographic area and a high customer base, the region creates huge opportunities for MVNOs.As per the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), APAC has emerged as the largest marketplace for the telecom industry across the globe.



China and India are the world’s largest marketplaces for the telecom industry in terms of network infrastructure capacity and end-user subscribers.In terms of mobile subscribers base, the region holds the most number of consumers as compared to the other areas and remains one of the fastest-growing markets by 2024 and beyond.



The area encompasses developed economies and developing economies, such as Australia, Singapore, China, India, New Zealand, and South Korea. In APAC, the organizations are rapidly adopting MVNOs for managing their network connectivity, IT services, data center, ISP, and unified communication. The advent of technologies, such as IoT and M2M, has been impacting the MVNO market. In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MNVO market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, and Latin America– 5%



Major vendors of include Virgin Media Business (UK), DataXoom(US), Lebara(UK), KDDI(Japan), Asahi Net(Japan), Virgin Mobile USA(US), TracFone Wireless(US), Boost Mobile(Australia), Lycamobile(UK), Tesco Mobile(UK), PosteMobile(Italy), Airvoice Wireless(US), Asda Mobile(UK), Giffgaff(UK), Kajeet(US), Voiceworks(Netherlands), Ting(US), Red Pocket Mobile(US) and Consumer Cellular(US). The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Research coverage

The market study covers the MNVO market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on by operational models (reseller, service operator, Full MVNO), subscribers (consumer and enterprise), and organization size (SMEs and large enterprise) and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall MNVO market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

