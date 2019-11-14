The side-view camera system market is projected to grow from USD 2 million in 2020 to USD 388 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 112.0%

The market is driven by the rising demand for the safety and comfort of passengers. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the side view camera system market due to the increasing focus on safety standards to minimize fatal accidents on the road.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan is also expected to drive the side view camera system market in this region.



Favorable regulation and early adoption of technology is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Due to favorable regulations for side view camera systems and early adoptions in countries such as Germany.The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by a significant demand for increasing innovations and production volume in China, Japan, South Korea.



For instance, Japanese luxury automaker Lexus launched ES300h version L sedan with side view camera systems in 2018.Japan passed regulations for side view camera systems in 2016 allowing OEMs to integrate camera systems in place of side-view mirrors.



Favorable regulations and innovations for Japanese OEMs are expected to drive the market in this region.



The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive.In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.



As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs.Thus, OEMs are expected to launch cars with improved safety features for higher occupant safety to achieve higher safety ratings.



The rising demand for clean, safe, and smart mobility in China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan would foster the growth of the side camera system market.



Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The region had a total 309 automobile assembly and production plants as of June 2019.Leading automotive manufacturers in Europe offer innovative automotive solutions such as high-performance engines and advanced connectivity features to stay competitive.



In motor vehicle production Europe stood second after China. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Europe accounted for 23.2% of the global vehicle production in 2018.

The European Commission passed legislation to allow side view camera systems in place of optical side view mirrors. Safety regulations and supportive guidelines regarding side view camera systems will fuel early adoption in this region.



The side-view camera system market comprises major manufacturers such as such as Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), Samvardhana Motherson (India), Magna International (Canada), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Stoneridge (US) and many others.



