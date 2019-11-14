The healthcare IT integration solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%

The global healthcare IT integration solutions market is projected to reach USD 5. 3 billion by 2024 from USD 3. 1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10. 9% during the forecast period. The market for HCIT integration solutions is primarily driven by the increasing need for integration owing to the rising healthcare costs and the growing volume of data generated in healthcare systems.

The need to improve patient safety and the favorable government and private support for HCIT will also contribute to market growth. However, the high costs of HCIT integration will hinder the overall adoption of solutions and thereby restrain market growth in the coming years.



In 2018, the interface/integration engines segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of type, the interface/integration engines segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration products market in 2018.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for information exchange within healthcare service provider facilities or with other affiliated organizations.



Furthermore, the emergence of health information exchange (HIE) backed by government initiatives to promote integrated healthcare infrastructure also support the growth of this market.



In 2018, the support & maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of type, the support & maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration services market in 2018. Healthcare providers prefer outsourcing their healthcare IT support & maintenance needs to either healthcare IT integration solution vendors or third-party support & maintenance service providers to focus on their core business areas.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the presence of less-stringent regulations, increasing demand for quality healthcare at low costs, and improving healthcare infrastructure in several APAC countries.



The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–40%, Director Level–35%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–28%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa–7%



The leading players in this market include Infor (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US), iNTERFACEWARE, Inc. (Canada), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), AVI-SPL, Inc. (US), Corepoint Health (US), and MEDITECH (US).



