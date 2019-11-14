Global Lighting & LEDs Market 2012-2019 & Beyond: Activity Trends, Imports & Exports, Applications, Distribution Channels, Competition, Supply Chain
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs and the Worldwide Lighting Market (and Beyond)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 10th edition of the LEDs and the worldwide lighting market (and Beyond) is mainly based on around 300 interviews with manufacturers and retailers of lighting fixtures worldwide during the first half of 2019, in addition to statistical data and 30-year experience in the lighting fixtures industry.
The report provides estimated data on the consumption of total lighting and LED-based lighting for the years 2012-2018 and forecasts for the years 2019-2022.
A breakdown of LED lighting market worldwide is provided by country or geographical area (Nordic European Countries, Western Europe, DACH, Southern Europe, Central-Eastern Europe, Russia and other CIS Countries, United States and Canada, Latin America, China, India, Japan, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Middle East, Turkey, Africa) by segment (residential/consumer, Hospitality, Retail, Office, Institutional, Healthcare, Art & Museum, Industrial, Hazardous environment, Architectural outdoor lighting, Street and Tunnel lighting), by product (bulbs and retrofit lamps, floor and table, wall and ceiling, chandeliers, suspensions, downlights, recessed, batten, modular systems, high bays, wall washers, LED panels, strip-linear lighting, spotlights, poles, projectors, bollards, steps).
LED-based lighting fixtures sales and related market shares are provided for the major companies operating in this market by considered countries, segments, and applications. Short company profiles are also included.
A focus on the supply chain of the LED industry is provided, as well as a section describing the breakthrough technologies that are supposed to lead the industry in the coming years: Connected (Smart) Lighting, OLEDs, Laser Light, Horticultural Lighting, Serviceable products, Human Centric Light.
Key Topics Covered
BASIC DATA AND ACTIVITY TREND
- Lighting market: LED lighting evolution
- Total Lighting and LED-based Lighting consumption by country/ geographic area, 2012-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- Export and Imports of Lighting fixtures in 70 countries grouped by geographical areas
- LED lamps: world trade evolution
MAIN PRODUCTS
- LED-based Lighting. Reference prices by main products
- Worldwide market. Estimated consumption of lighting by products and by price range: Total, LED-based and Traditional Lighting
- Estimated sales breakdown by product for a sample of 60 LED lighting manufacturers
SEGMENTS AND APPLICATIONS
- Worldwide market. Estimated consumption of lighting by segments and destinations: Total and LED-based Lighting
PROJECTS, WHOLESALES, AND OTHER DISTRIBUTIONS CHANNELS
- Worldwide market. Breakdown of lighting sales by distribution channel, 2015 and 2018
- Estimated sales breakdown by distribution channel for a sample of 70 LED lighting manufacturers
WORLDWIDE COMPETITION: TOP PLAYERS BY SEGMENT/APPLICATION
- Total LED lighting market: Top 50 players. Estimated LED lighting sales and market shares of the top players in the lighting market for the following applications: Residential/Consumer (indoor and outdoor), Hospitality, Office, Retail, Entertainment, Art Venues, Schools, Airports, Public Buildings, Industrial plants, Horticultural, Emergency, Healthcare, Marine, Urban landscape, Architectural Outdoor, Streets, Major Roads, Tunnels, Sporting plants, Parking and other large open-air spaces.
REGIONAL REPORTS: ACTIVITY TREND AND MARKET SHARES
- For each country or geographical area considered in this report: activity trend, estimated LED lighting sales and market shares for the major companies (Ranking)
SUPPLY CHAIN
- Suppliers of packaged LED and chips; Suppliers of drivers
PROFITABILITY
- Profitability indicators (ROI, ROE, EBIT, EBITDA) in a sample of 50 companies
MID-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS: CONNECTED LIGHTING
- Breakthrough technologies: Smart Lighting Controls, Human Centric Lighting, Smart Lighting and Smart Urban Networks, Smart management of urban and street lighting, Multilevel use of lighting poles
MORE DEMAND DRIVERS FOR THE LIGHTING INDUSTRY
- OLED Lighting, Laser Lighting, Serviceability, Nanotechnology
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands
- Amerlux
- Bajaj
- Beghelli
- Casambi
- Cree
- Current by GE
- Daiko
- Debbas
- Delta Light
- Dialight
- Dien Quang
- Eaton
- Eglo
- Endo
- Erco
- Fagerhult
- Finelite
- Flos
- Focal Point
- FSL Lighting
- Glamox
- Huayi
- Hubbell
- iGuzzini
- Ikea
- Inesa Feilo
- Intense
- Intral
- Iwasaki
- Kaneka
- Kingsun
- Koizumi
- L&E
- Leedarson
- Lena Lighting
- LG Display
- Linea Light
- Lumenpulse
- Lumileds
- MLS- Ledvance
- Nationstar
- Nichia
- Nikkon
- NVC
- Opple
- Osram
- Pak Lighting
- Panasonic
- Ragni
- RangDong
- Regent
- RZB
- Schreder
- SengLed
- Seoul
- Signify (Philips Lighting)
- Silvair
- Soraa
- Taschibra
- Tospo
- Trilux
- V-Tac
- Waldmann
- Wooree
- Yankon
- Zumtobel
