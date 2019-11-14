Global Lighting & LEDs Market 2012-2019 & Beyond: Activity Trends, Imports & Exports, Applications, Distribution Channels, Competition, Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs and the Worldwide Lighting Market (and Beyond)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 10th edition of the LEDs and the worldwide lighting market (and Beyond) is mainly based on around 300 interviews with manufacturers and retailers of lighting fixtures worldwide during the first half of 2019, in addition to statistical data and 30-year experience in the lighting fixtures industry.



The report provides estimated data on the consumption of total lighting and LED-based lighting for the years 2012-2018 and forecasts for the years 2019-2022.



A breakdown of LED lighting market worldwide is provided by country or geographical area (Nordic European Countries, Western Europe, DACH, Southern Europe, Central-Eastern Europe, Russia and other CIS Countries, United States and Canada, Latin America, China, India, Japan, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Middle East, Turkey, Africa) by segment (residential/consumer, Hospitality, Retail, Office, Institutional, Healthcare, Art & Museum, Industrial, Hazardous environment, Architectural outdoor lighting, Street and Tunnel lighting), by product (bulbs and retrofit lamps, floor and table, wall and ceiling, chandeliers, suspensions, downlights, recessed, batten, modular systems, high bays, wall washers, LED panels, strip-linear lighting, spotlights, poles, projectors, bollards, steps).



LED-based lighting fixtures sales and related market shares are provided for the major companies operating in this market by considered countries, segments, and applications. Short company profiles are also included.



A focus on the supply chain of the LED industry is provided, as well as a section describing the breakthrough technologies that are supposed to lead the industry in the coming years: Connected (Smart) Lighting, OLEDs, Laser Light, Horticultural Lighting, Serviceable products, Human Centric Light.



Key Topics Covered



BASIC DATA AND ACTIVITY TREND

Lighting market: LED lighting evolution

Total Lighting and LED-based Lighting consumption by country/ geographic area, 2012-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Export and Imports of Lighting fixtures in 70 countries grouped by geographical areas

LED lamps: world trade evolution

MAIN PRODUCTS

LED-based Lighting. Reference prices by main products

Worldwide market. Estimated consumption of lighting by products and by price range: Total, LED-based and Traditional Lighting

Estimated sales breakdown by product for a sample of 60 LED lighting manufacturers

SEGMENTS AND APPLICATIONS

Worldwide market. Estimated consumption of lighting by segments and destinations: Total and LED-based Lighting

PROJECTS, WHOLESALES, AND OTHER DISTRIBUTIONS CHANNELS

Worldwide market. Breakdown of lighting sales by distribution channel, 2015 and 2018

Estimated sales breakdown by distribution channel for a sample of 70 LED lighting manufacturers

WORLDWIDE COMPETITION: TOP PLAYERS BY SEGMENT/APPLICATION

Total LED lighting market: Top 50 players. Estimated LED lighting sales and market shares of the top players in the lighting market for the following applications: Residential/Consumer (indoor and outdoor), Hospitality, Office, Retail, Entertainment, Art Venues, Schools, Airports, Public Buildings, Industrial plants, Horticultural, Emergency, Healthcare, Marine, Urban landscape, Architectural Outdoor, Streets, Major Roads, Tunnels, Sporting plants, Parking and other large open-air spaces.

REGIONAL REPORTS: ACTIVITY TREND AND MARKET SHARES

For each country or geographical area considered in this report: activity trend, estimated LED lighting sales and market shares for the major companies (Ranking)

SUPPLY CHAIN

Suppliers of packaged LED and chips; Suppliers of drivers

PROFITABILITY

Profitability indicators (ROI, ROE, EBIT, EBITDA) in a sample of 50 companies

MID-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS: CONNECTED LIGHTING

Breakthrough technologies: Smart Lighting Controls, Human Centric Lighting, Smart Lighting and Smart Urban Networks, Smart management of urban and street lighting, Multilevel use of lighting poles

MORE DEMAND DRIVERS FOR THE LIGHTING INDUSTRY

OLED Lighting, Laser Lighting, Serviceability, Nanotechnology

Companies Mentioned



