Shipping Management Software Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

A reliable Shipping Management Software is key to the success of a brick & mortar or internet-based shopping store. Efficient shipping software reduces the hassles of conventional shipping methods, improves customer base, and delivers a pleasant and fulfilling shopping experience for customers, all of which lead to improved customer relationships and better revenue for companies.

It should be noted that shipping companies were one of the earliest patrons of shipping software. This is not surprising given the benefits that such software provides. Shipping software helps manage the different variables of shipping such as package size, weight, and package origin and destination locations, more efficiently. A Shipping Management Software also helps optimize the usage of in-house resources. As a result, companies are able to realize better profits, which is a direct driver of growth of the software.

Another driver for the software growth is the introduction of stricter shipment regulations across the globe. Traditional paper-based shipment needs to adhere to regulations set by several bodies, from customs department to trade associations. A Shipping Management Software serves as a practical solution alternative for companies.

The global market for Shipping Management Software is expected to reach $1880 million by 2024. The market value of shipping software in 2017 was $1.163 billion.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of Shipping Management Software market is usually done on the basis of its deployment and software application mode.

Software deployment can be Cloud-based or Installed. With Cloud-based software, there is no need to download and install any software. The software can be used directly from a web browser. An Installed software needs to be downloaded and installed, and can be used anywhere anytime without the need for an Internet connection. The

Cloud-based shipping software was a dominant segment in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market by 2025.

Software market segmentation also includes shipping mode segmentation, which includes:

Rail Freight

Road Freight

Ocean Freight

Aviation Freight

Shipping software customized to Rail Freight is expected to surge during the forecast period. Factors such as energy consumption, environmental performance, and safety seem to be key reasons for the segment’s growth.

Regional Analysis:

The key geographic regions expected to be the epicenter of shipping software growth during the forecast period are:

Americas

Canada

Mexico

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

The e-commerce is booming in Asia Pacific (Southeast Asia, Japan, China, Korea and India) and North America (Mexico, Canada and the United States). As a result of, the Shipping Management Software market can be expected to witness a substantial growth in these regions during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, specifically, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth.

Industry News:

Data safety has become a primary concern with regard to Shipping Management Software. To battle persistent Cyber security threats, companies are focusing more on secure shipping software products. Technologies such as AIDC – Automatic Identification and Data Capture – which ensure security using real-time data, are witnessing explosive growth in the industry. The trend is expected to only increase in the future.

