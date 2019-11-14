Contempo Design + Communications adds Director of Sales & Marketing and Web Manager to its Growing Team.

Melissa Gerbick, Director of Sales & Marketing Alan Ring, Web Manager

CLEVELAND , OHIO, UNITED STATES , November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contempo Design + Communications , a creative design and marketing firm, is pleased to announce Melissa Gerbick as the newly appointed Director of Sales & Marketing and Alan Ring as the newly appointed Web Manager.“By bringing on talent in new business development and technology, I feel Contempo will be propelled to the level it is destined to be”, said Renee DeLuca Dolan Founder and President at Contempo Design + Communications.Most of Gerbick’s 20+ year career has focused on corporate marketing strategy, research and branding, however she most recently managed the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation at Kent State University’s College of Business Administration. Gerbick will oversee business development efforts, including creating and executing a multi-year marketing strategy and actively seeking out new client opportunities.Alan Ring joins Contempo Design + Communications as the firm expands its web services and offerings. He brings over 10 years of experience in web design and development and a diverse skillset which also includes user experience design and project management. Ring will oversee the firm's web projects - managing web design, development and ongoing maintenance for Contempo and their clients.About Contempo Design + Communications: Since its inception in 1996, DeLuca Dolan’s Contempo Design + Communications has helped Northeast Ohio businesses and organizations reach their marketing and branding objectives through the creation of memorable logos and identification materials, dynamic websites, interior spaces and experiences. Since 2004, the company continues to serve as the official design partner of the Cleveland Indians.Contact info:Missy@contempocleveland.com and Alan@contempocleveland.com, 216-831-9557



