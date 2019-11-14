Contempo Design + Communications adds Director of Sales & Marketing and Web Manager to its Growing Team.
“By bringing on talent in new business development and technology, I feel Contempo will be propelled to the level it is destined to be”, said Renee DeLuca Dolan Founder and President at Contempo Design + Communications.
Most of Gerbick’s 20+ year career has focused on corporate marketing strategy, research and branding, however she most recently managed the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation at Kent State University’s College of Business Administration. Gerbick will oversee business development efforts, including creating and executing a multi-year marketing strategy and actively seeking out new client opportunities.
Alan Ring joins Contempo Design + Communications as the firm expands its web services and offerings. He brings over 10 years of experience in web design and development and a diverse skillset which also includes user experience design and project management. Ring will oversee the firm's web projects - managing web design, development and ongoing maintenance for Contempo and their clients.
About Contempo Design + Communications: Since its inception in 1996, DeLuca Dolan’s Contempo Design + Communications has helped Northeast Ohio businesses and organizations reach their marketing and branding objectives through the creation of memorable logos and identification materials, dynamic websites, interior spaces and experiences. Since 2004, the company continues to serve as the official design partner of the Cleveland Indians.
www.contempocleveland.com
Contact info:
Missy@contempocleveland.com and Alan@contempocleveland.com, 216-831-9557
Renee DeLuca Dolan
Contempo Design + Communications
+1 440-785-5600
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.