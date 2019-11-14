Money laundering draft-law passed in specialty committee
The legal instrument - which is now dubbed Bill on Prevention and Combat to Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proliferation of Mass Destruction Weapons – will now receive the final global vote, at the National Assembly’s plenary session scheduled for the 20th of this month.
The Bill on Prevention and Combat to Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proliferation of Mass Destruction Weapons will replace the law 34/11 of 12 December 2010.,
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.