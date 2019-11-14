Money laundering draft-law passed in specialty committee

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 14 - After some disagreement about the concepts of Politically Exposed Person (PEP) and others, finally the members of the National Assembly’s Specialty Commission have reached consensus and approved the bill on Prevention and Combat to Money Laundering.,

The legal instrument - which is now dubbed Bill on Prevention and Combat to Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proliferation of Mass Destruction Weapons – will now receive the final global vote, at the National Assembly’s plenary session scheduled for the 20th of this month.

The Bill on Prevention and Combat to Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proliferation of Mass Destruction Weapons will replace the law 34/11 of 12 December 2010.

