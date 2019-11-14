Geomembrane Market to grow at a 5.2% CAGR during (2019-2025) – Global Insights on Size, Share, Price Trends, Technology, Raw Material, Value Chain, Competitive Landscape, Strategic Framework and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rebounding the growth of the mining industry to drive the Global Geomembrane Market. The global market is dominated by North America with more than 26% of the market share in 2018.

The "Global Geomembrane Market Size 2018 By Raw Material (HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, Others), By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Tunnel & Civil Construction, Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Global geomembrane market is the latest study published by Adroit Market Research in chemicals & materials domain. The study gives a holistic view of the current market scenario and future prospects of the global geomembrane market. The market estimations are given in terms of volume and revenue from year 2015 to 2025 where 2015 to 2018 are the historical figures and 2019 to 2025 are the forecast estimates. The market estimations are further categorized on the basis of raw material, technology, application and region. Furthermore, the report also covers detailed analysis of key market participants.

The global geomembrane market demand stood at USD 1,750.7 Mn in 2018 and anticipated to grow ~1.4x times over the forecast period. Growing applications across several industries such as construction, water & wastewater treatment and mining is projected to boost the demand for geomembranes in forthcoming years.

Geomembrane is a low permeable membrane liner that finds high usage in geotechnical engineering applications. These sheet barriers are used for controlling passage of fluid in a man-made system or structure. Geomembranes are highly customizable for every application owing to which they now find wide usage across several industry verticals. Growing adoption of geomembranes in mining sites, road construction, landfills and leach pads is anticipated to augment the demand for geomembranes over the forecast period. Furthermore, current boom in specialty applications such as erosion protection, tunnel waterproofing, tank interior linings and many other such applications are projected to further escalate the market growth over the projected period.

The global geomembrane market is categorized on the basis of raw materials, technologies and applications. By raw material, HDPE geomembranes dominated the market demand with >31% of market share in 2018. HDPE geomembranes are highly suitable for mining and industrial applications owing to which the product will continue to experience high demand over the forecast period. EPDM segment is slated to show fastest growth in the raw materials segment owing to its suitable structural properties due to which it is increasingly adopted for lining and waterproofing applications. Among the considered technologies, extrusion technology is most deployed. The demand for extrusion technology is projected to grow with CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

By application, mining application stood as one of the most promising segments, which is also projected to grow with fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Geomembrane land fill liners are widely used for waste containment in mining sector as landfill cap covers and landfill liner systems. Mining industry is known as one of the single largest producers of solid waste. The geomembrane lining is used for retaining chemical solution, to dissolve the minerals from ores and for refining.

By region, North America emerged as the leading region in global geomembrane market with >26% of the global market share. Advanced waste management applications, booming construction industry along with favorable government norms are some of the key factors that are driving the market growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth on account of growing offshore exploration sector and infrastructural growth in the region.

Officine Maccaferri Spa, Solmax, Atarfil, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, AGRU America Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A, GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD., Firestone Building Products Company, Carlisle SynTec Systems and Raven Industries, Inc. are some of the leading companies in global geomembrane market. The players are focused on strategic mergers & acquisitions in order strengthen their market position in the industry.

