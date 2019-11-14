Fake News Filter Shows Propaganda Accounts Active in Don Cherry Scandal

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) yesterday shared the results of its fake news filter on the Canadian Federal Elections ( #ELXN43 ) in coordination with our client, Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC). Now that the tool has been built and delivered, the Company is now able to further commercialize the solution and offer it to government and enterprise clients alike.

Out of interest, we decided to turn the filter on the recent scandal involving hockey commentator Don Cherry to see if known propaganda accounts and BOTs were active in the conversations and trying to use it as a wedge to further divide public opinion in Canada. We were not surprised to learn that of the 50,000 plus tweets we analyzed in one day, more that 30 accounts were suspicious in nature and using the issue to promote a divisive agenda. A number of the accounts identified were also active in the #ELXN43 campaign buzz on social media.

As with the project we completed for DRDC, we used our NexaNarrative tool, for narrative tracking, disinformation detection, and publisher classification. Building on our previous fake news detection work, NexaNarrative provides narrative identification and growth tracking software that allows analysts to track the spread of disinformation online and to engage this disinformation using the BEND doctrine of information warfare currently in use by Canada and most other NATO countries.

“This project further demonstrates how important it is to have tools to identify fake news sources so government, corporations and high profile individuals can control the narrative around their issues and brands,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

