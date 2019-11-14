Meat Alternatives Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Meat alternative also called meat analogue, meat substitute, mock meat, vegetarian meat or vegan meat, is a manufactured food item made from vegetarian ingredients and without animal products such as dairy. These meat alternatives are soy-based, or gluten-based and nowadays many meat alternatives are being made from pea protein. These food products contain high protein content and are replacing animal flesh as food. Consumption of meat is quite harmful due to many health diseases like diarrhea or constipation.

The consumption of red meat has also shown evidence of an increased risk of a gastrointestinal condition called diverticulitis. The research also suggests that eating less meat could be better for the overall health of an individual and has a positive effect on the environment. Hence, the growth of the meat alternatives market is increasing at a faster rate. People are eating meat substitutes for a variety of reasons like prevention from harmful health problems and infections in the body. Whatever the reason, the meat alternatives are appealing to non-vegetarians, vegetarians, and vegans.

The global meat alternatives market report analyses the rise in people adopting plant-based proteins that are cholesterol-free with meat-like texture are attracting meat consumers to switch to meat alternative diets and in turn, boosting the global meat alternative market. According to the Food Revolution Organization, the number of vegans in the UK has increased by more than 350% in 2017. Nowadays the customers are asking suppliers to offer more plant-based products. Owing to these reasons, the global meat market is expected to rise in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Players of Global Meat Alternatives Market =>

Garden Protein International, Vbites, MGP Ingredients, Monde Nissin Corporation, Premier Foods, ADM, DuPont, Meatless BV, Cauldron Foods and AMY’s kitchen Inc

Market Segmentation

The global market for meat alternatives report highlights the key commercial drivers, restraints and market players. The segmentation of the market is based on the type, source, and sales channels. Based on type, the meat alternatives market can be split into Tofu, Textured Vegetable Protein, Tempeh, and others. The Tofu segment is quite dominant owing to the enriched nutritional value that is offered by this product. About 3.5 ounce of tofu contains a nutritional value of 70kcal that makes it a highly nutrient-dense food item.

And depending upon the source, the meat alternatives can be categorized into Wheat, Soy, Mycoprotein, and others. And based on the segmentation by sales channels, the meat alternatives market can be classified as Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channels, Super Markets, and others.

Regional Overview

Rising consumer awareness on negative health effects related to the consumption of meat is leading a huge shift towards meat alternatives. Regions like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa are the growing markets for meat alternatives. Europe is dominating the global meat alternatives market owing to the consumer inclination towards the benefits of meat substitutes and avoiding the risks caused due to meat-based cholesterol. The report points towards the increased sale in Germany rising from US$134 million in 2015 to US$157.1 million in 2016 finally reaching US$180.3 million in 2017.

Industry News

To mimic the inherent eating experience of animal protein, the Wakefern Food Corp. value grocery chain has introduced a selection of plant-based food items like Beyond Meat burger patties, pure breakfast patties, and Perdue Chicken Plus nuggets, patties and tenders owing to the increased demand of customers. In another innovative report, Emergy Foods has announced the launch of a brand called Meati Foods, the world’s first line of fungi-based steaks.



