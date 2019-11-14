Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

The latest report by DataM Intelligence states that the global breast lesion localization methods market is expected to grow at a good rate in the near future. Breast lesion localization methods are pre-surgical procedures, where localization devices such as radioisotopes, magnetic tracer, wires are inserted into cancer detected site in order to localize a non-palpable lesion at the time of surgical excision. This process is carried out using surgical guidance systems such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or mammography, depending on the type of lesion and its location. With early detection of breast lesions, localization processes have become crucial in up to fifty percent of all lumpectomy and surgical biopsy procedures to ensure accurate removal of the target lesion.

The rising incidents of breast cancer among women is the major driving factor of the global market for breast lesion localization methods. The expanding awareness through cancer screening programs and increase in many initiatives undertaken by the government along with an upsurge in the government expenditure over healthcare facilities also aid the global breast lesion localization methods market positively. Minimally invasive and accurate procedures and the growing public-private investments, funds and grants are propelling the global breast lesion localization methods market owing to the increasing awareness on early detection of breast cancer. Also, the continuous technological advances in diagnostics and treatment methods for breast cancer have stimulated the introduction of minimally invasive procedures and hence have improved the treatment outcome rate.

Market Segmentation:

The global breast lesion localization methods market is segmented on the basis of localization types, usage and end user preference survey. The global breast lesion localization methods market is segmented on the basis of localization types as wire, radioisotope [radio occult], magnetic. The global breast lesion localization methods market is segmented on the basis of usage as tumor identification, sentinel lymph node [lumpectomy]. The global breast lesion localization methods market is also segmented on the basis of end user preference survey as selection criteria and replacement trend.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global breast lesion localization methods market report has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. North America is currently expected to dominate the breast lesion localization methods market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of breast lesion localization surgeries. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in breast lesion localization methods market owing to factors such as growing disposable income, availability of large set of targeted population and rising awareness regarding breast screening among people, etc.

Industry News:

October 2019: A new magnetic “seed” technology can assist radiologists localize breast lesions, and provides benefits over traditional wire-guided localization (WGL), reported authors of a study published on Oct. 3 in the European Journal of Radiology. The technology - Magseed - is made up of medical grade stainless steel and the seeds can be easily detected using a handheld magnetic probe.



