Party Foil Balloon Market 2019 Global Industry, Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Forecasts 2025

Party foil balloons are a type of balloons that are made from a special type of film that contains a metal layer rather than the conventional rubber membranes used for balloons. These are not stretchable and less permeable class of polymer films that have a metal coating that gives it an attractive shiny layer. Aluminium is a commonly used metal. While these are more expensive, they are also long-lasting and reusable. They are often filled with helium and can be printed on.

Party foil balloons, as the name suggests, are primarily used for parties and celebrations and can have custom designed messages printed on them. Unlike regular balloons that come in certain fixed designs, these can be made in any shape and size. While they make for a great decorative item, the issue regarding the disposal and recycling of these party foil balloons is a major environmental concern. These balloons can also disrupt power lines and call for a regulated use outdoors.

While most of the demand for party foil balloons come from personal consumption and by groups of individuals for celebratory purposes, corporates and societies also make use of these to decorate their parties and other occasions. The report on the global party foil balloon market gives an introduction and the product definition and scope, along with the market overview. This includes the opportunities, market risks, and market driving forces in this particular market. The key manufacturers with their product offerings and services have been studied.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemar Balloons

Pioneer Balloon

Amscan

BELBAL

Xingcheng

CTI Industries

Latex Occidental

Market Segmentation

The main party foil balloon market segments have been classified based on the product type and the applications that they find. The segment wise study has been done to study the growth in production and consumption with a comparative approach.

The market split based on the type includes:

Plain - foil balloons without any print material and in regular shapes

Numbers & Letters - balloons with print on them and can also be in the shape of letters and numbers themselves.

Other Types

The market split based on major applications:

Commercial - used in corporate and office spaces or for advertisements as a part of the marketing strategy.

Residential - for domestic use in celebrations and special occasions as a decorative material.

Others

Regional Analysis

The major regions as demarcated by the report regarding the global party foil balloon market that has been segmented and studied based on the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the end products. The key regions covered are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. This report also studies the opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors which play an important role in this market. The supply chain, industrial chain, and end-users market analysis have been included. The key player in each of these regions has been profiled in detail. The report also gives a comprehensive manufacturing cost analysis with the recent developments in the regional markets. The forecast for the party foil balloon market has been given up to the year 2025.

Industry News

The latest company to join the foil balloon business would be the century-old Pioneer Balloon Company which started out as Pioneer Rubber Company in Willard, Ohio. It initially produced latex gloves and balloons and while the gloves segment was bought over by Sherwood Medical products to aid the medical use of the products, the balloon segment is presently owned by Betty and Ted Vlamis who acquired it in 1979.

