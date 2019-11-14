Micro Irrigation Systems Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market

The constantly intensifying global food demand and rising population rate, particularly in emerging nations of the Latin American and Asia Pacific region are expected to be the fundamental driver for propelling the micro irrigation system market growth. In addition to this, the increasing requirements for water conservation, principally in the arid areas, are further expected to stimulate the demand for water irrigation systems. The efficient Micro irrigation systems help in lessening water wastage and can effectively eliminate soil erosion. This factor further strengthens the demand for these systems in emerging countries. Small-scale farmers are emphasizing on implementing micro-irrigation systems in order to boost crop yields while utilizing minimum water and fertilizers.

Further, ongoing technological advancements and innovations in micro irrigation systems are delivering ubiquitous ease to large land farmers in the agricultural vertical and large lawn owners in the residential/household sector to track, monitor, and control the water flow and intake of plants/crops. Advanced Micro irrigation systems, including sprinklers and drips, reduce the water consumption of plants and increase the crop yield. Government and agricultural organizations across the globe are undertaking several initiatives to encourage farmers to implement micro irrigation systems, which is further expected to favour market growth.

Favourable government initiatives to promote the use of micro irrigation systems have encouraged market players to manufacture and supply efficient and cost-effective micro irrigation products. Emerging countries are expected to drive the demand for micro irrigation products due to favourable government policies and regulations, such as subsidies and low-interest loans for distinct agricultural practices. These benefits are further foreseen to energize the micro irrigation system industry development prospects. Besides, the additional benefits of implementing micro irrigation systems, such as increased crop yield, improved production efficiency, and cost-effectiveness offered by micro irrigation systems are expected to play a significant role in the growth of the micro irrigation systems market.

Key Players of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market =>

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Deere & Company, Rivulis Irrigation, T-L Irrigation Company, and Lindsay

Market Segmentation

The global micro irrigation system market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets. Based on the product types, micro irrigation systems can be segmented into-

• Drip Irrigation

• Sprinkler Irrigation

• Others

Tubing, Pumping unit, Fittings/Sprinkler head, and Coupler are some primary components employed in sprinkler irrigation systems. Tubing, Backflow Preventers, Valves, Filters, Pressure Regulators, and Pressure Compensators are some common components of drip irrigation systems. Based on the end-users, micro irrigation systems market can be segmented into-

• Agriculture Users

• Industrial Users

• Others (Landscape, Greenhouse, Nursery)

Based on the crop type, the micro irrigation systems market can be segmented into-

• Orchard Crops

• Field Crops

• Plantation Crops

• Others

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global micro irrigation systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is a prominent market for micro irrigation systems. The growth of the North American micro irrigation systems market can be primarily characterised by the presence of some prominent industry players and ongoing advancements in agricultural practices. The existence of crucial market players in North America further stimulates the development of robust mechanized and micro irrigation systems in the region. Favourable government initiatives have enabled the collaboration of farmers and micro irrigation system providers in the North American region. Further, the enhanced realization about water conservation in the United States is another critical driver for propelling the growth of the North American micro irrigation system market.

Industry News

Buyplus, a leading agricultural solution provider, has launched an Automatic 360° rotating and adjustable garden watering sprinkler. This automatic sprinkler system comes with three different 360° rotating arms and a set of built-in nozzles. The manufacturer claims that the spray distance can reach up to about 32.8 feet. This automatic 360° sprinkler can cover an area of 3,600 square feet. With this product, users get the choice to connect two or more lawn sprinklers.



